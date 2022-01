WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic by Australian immigration officials might seem from afar. But Australia has long taken a severe stance on immigration, including warehousing refugees in offshore detention camps and preventing overseas citizens from returning home during the pandemic. Many of its policies have been condemned by critics. Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa for the second time on Friday. The top-ranked men’s player is unvaccinated against the coronavirus. Australia gives unusual authority to its immigration minister, so much so that the job carries what many refer to as “god powers.” Deportees only have narrow grounds to appeal the minister’s decisions.

IMMIGRATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO