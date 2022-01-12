ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scream’ Screenwriter Kevin Williamson Confirms Billy and Stu’s Queer-Coded Relationship Was Based on Real Gay Killers

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re still wondering about those homoerotic undertones 25 years after Billy Loomis and Stu Macher terrorized Woodsboro in Wes Craven’s “Scream,” you’ve been on the right track all along. Ahead of the new “Scream,” out Friday, openly gay screenwriter of the first “Scream,”...

pridesource.com

HollywoodLife

David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox. David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

The Real-Life Serial Killer Who Inspired the ‘Scream’ Movies

American history is filled with trailblazers, from Thomas Edison and Henry Ford to Albert Einstein and the Wright Brothers. According to Discovery+’s “Shock Docs” true-crime series, we should presumably add to that illustrious list paranormal expert Steve Shippy and “world renowned psychic medium” Cindy Kaza, who after conversing with serial killer Ed Gein in this past April’s Ed Gein: The Real Psycho now attempt to chat with another famous fiend who inspired a popular horror movie franchise—Danny Rolling, aka the Gainesville Ripper—in Scream: The True Story (Jan. 14). Armed with a variety of ghost-detecting gizmos and Kaza’s preternatural abilities, they “speak” with the deceased and cleanse haunted abodes of demonic energy, along the way helping both the living and the dead transcend their lingering trauma. They’re pioneers in the field of supernatural investigation—provided, of course, that one believes the abject hokum they’re hawking.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Scream runtime confirmed as tickets go on sale in the UK

Scream, the hit horror series' long-awaited fifth chapter, is finally available to book tickets for ahead of its release in the UK next week – and now we know the slasher sequel's runtime. Turns out, the new instalment will be longer than its immediate predecessor (Scream 4 was 1...
MOVIES
oscars.org

Kevin Williamson on Making 'Scream' Without Wes Craven (Exclusive)

If there's one lesson to take from the Scream movies, it's to be careful which calls you answer. So, when Kevin Williamson's phone rang with requests to return to Westboro for a fifth installment in the franchise, he initially declined. "I just said no," he recalls. With 1996's Scream, Williamson...
MOVIES
Empire

Scream Recap: The Killers, The Plots, And The Most Memorable Deaths

For 25 years now, the Scream movies have been lovingly poking holes in the horror genre, while also poking holes in anyone unlucky enough to be attacked by one of the franchise’s many Ghostface killers. Across four films, director Wes Craven and writers Kevin Williamson and Ehren Kruger have delivered first-rate slasher scares while rooting around in the innards of the genre, calling out the rules and conventions of Hollywood horror in seriously self-referential style.
MOVIES
Pride Source

A Survivor to Scream About: Neve Campbell on ‘Scream’ Queer Theories (Yes, Billy and Stu), and How Sidney Still Inspires the LGBTQ+ Community

As Sidney Prescott, fierce fighter of the knife-wielding Ghostface since the mid 1990s, Neve Campbell has represented strength and survival to generations of LGBTQ+ people. When she first appeared in Wes Craven’s groundbreaking “Scream” in 1996, Campbell’s Prescott wasn’t like other teen girls seen in slasher whodunits, ones who inevitably meet their demise.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Scream Review - Ghostface Cuts Loose In This Killer New Installment

While landlines for Ghostface to call are largely a thing of the past, the same cannot--and should not--be said of the Scream films. The fifth entry in the franchise, titled Scream rather than Scream 5, arrives in theaters on Friday, and it has some gigantic shoes to fill. This is...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Identity of Scream's New Killer Was Kept a Secret Even From the Cast

Despite several films spanning several decades, the central question of Scream remains quite simple: who's behind the mask? In each installment, the answer is complicated and typically involves an unforeseeable twist. (It's the boyfriend! And the boyfriend's friend! It's the deceased boyfriend's scorned mom!) But over time, audiences got savvier, and for their upcoming fifth film, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett came up with a solution.
MOVIES
WUSA

'Scream' Star Jasmin Savoy Brown on Playing the Film Franchise's First Queer Character (Exclusive)

Over 25 years after the original Scream first slashed its way into theaters, franchise newcomer Jasmin Savoy Brown is making history as the films’ first out LGBTQ character. In the fifth installment, simply titled Scream, the 27-year-old queer star, best known for her roles on The Leftovers and Yellowjackets, plays Mindy Meeks-Martin alongside a diverse and inclusive cast that also includes Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding, who plays Brown’s twin brother, Chad.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Scream’ Carves Up Killer and Heartfelt Commentary on Horror and Wes Craven’s Legacy

History tends to repeat itself. We’re meant to look to the past and learn from its mistakes. That holds true in life and in horror. Wes Craven‘s seminal 1996 slasher dissected the patterns of the genre with a self-referential wink while going for the jugular, but horror has evolved tremendously since. Some rules hold firm, and some no longer apply. Discerning which is which isn’t as obvious or straightforward. The new Scream takes a hard, thoughtful look at Craven’s legacy and the genre, carving up brutal commentary while holding up a bloodied mirror.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Courteney Cox shares origin of her dreadful Scream 3 haircut

Let’s be honest the early 2000s wasn’t a great time for fashion. Instead, it was a time of extreme low-rise jeans, layered tops that went to your knees and if you are Gale Weathers, a strange hairdo that has become infamous in horror movie history. Courteney Cox has recently opened up about her haircut in Wes Craven’s Scream 3 and how her iconic bad bangs came to be.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

David Arquette Loses It With Laughter Over Ex Courteney Cox’s ‘Gross’ Bangs On ‘Scream 3’ — Watch

Courteney Cox said ‘there was nothing worse’ than her bangs on ‘Scream 3,’ which her ex-husband and co-star David Arquette got a kick out of. Exes Courteney Cox, 57, and David Arquette, 50, bonded while promoting their new Scream movie on The Drew Barrymore Show. The formerly married pair and co-star Neve Campbell, 48, appeared on Drew Barrymore‘s talk show via Zoom on Monday and shared laughs while discussing Courteney’s unpleasant bangs that she donned to play Gale Weathers in 2000’s Scream 3.
