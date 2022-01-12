‘Scream’ Screenwriter Kevin Williamson Confirms Billy and Stu’s Queer-Coded Relationship Was Based on Real Gay Killers

American history is filled with trailblazers, from Thomas Edison and Henry Ford to Albert Einstein and the Wright Brothers. According to Discovery+’s “Shock Docs” true-crime series, we should presumably add to that illustrious list paranormal expert Steve Shippy and “world renowned psychic medium” Cindy Kaza, who after conversing with serial killer Ed Gein in this past April’s Ed Gein: The Real Psycho now attempt to chat with another famous fiend who inspired a popular horror movie franchise—Danny Rolling, aka the Gainesville Ripper—in Scream: The True Story (Jan. 14). Armed with a variety of ghost-detecting gizmos and Kaza’s preternatural abilities, they “speak” with the deceased and cleanse haunted abodes of demonic energy, along the way helping both the living and the dead transcend their lingering trauma. They’re pioneers in the field of supernatural investigation—provided, of course, that one believes the abject hokum they’re hawking.

