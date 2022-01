Queen Elizabeth II's abdication has been a hot topic in the past years, but Prince Charles' household seemingly became the only one that got into Her Majesty's nerves. When she became the Queen, Her Majesty reportedly told her cousin Margaret Rhodes she would not abdicate unless she suffered from Alzheimer's or stroke. Indeed, amid her health issues, she continues to serve the monarchy and do her jobs as the Queen.

