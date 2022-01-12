ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

OZARK Star Julia Garner Set to Star in Paramount Thriller APARTMENT 7A

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzark star and Emmy award-winning actress Julia Garner has signed on to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Apartment 7A for Paramount. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the New Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1

Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for part one of the final season of Ozark, which is slated to premiere on the streamer later this month. The series centers on Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), who become involved with Missouri criminals upon moving to the Ozarks to continue laundering money. The latest trailer sees the Byrde family attempt to navigate a deal between the FBI and Felix Solis’ drug lord Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Intense Trailer for Thriller LAST SURVIVORS Starring Stephen Moyer and Alicia Silverstone

An intense trailer has been released for the thriller Last Survivors, from filmmaker Drew Mylrea (Spy Intervention) and writer Josh Janowicz (Life Like). The movie follows a father and son who are living secluded as survivalists after what was seemingly a catastrophic event, or so the father would have his son think. The film stars Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer, Mark Famiglietti, and Benjamin Arthur.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Enlists ‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski

Michael Sarnoski, a breakout filmmaker thanks to the Nicolas Cage drama Pig, is in negotiations to direct the next film set in the A Quiet Place universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The Paramount project is not a direct sequel to A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021) but rather a spinoff set in that world, in which humans are forced to live in silence lest they attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures. The spinoff is based on an original idea from John Krasinski, who helmed the two installments and appeared in both opposite his real-life spouse,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Andrew Form
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Stars in ‘Kimi’ Trailer, a Tech Thriller From Director Steven Soderbergh

HBO Max has released a gripping trailer for “Kimi,” a tech-age thriller that will debut exclusively on the platform Feb. 10. From director Steven Soderbergh (“No Sudden Move”) and a script by David Koepp (“Jurassic Park”), “Kimi” depicts a world where Kimi, the name of a fictitious Alexa or Siri-like digital assistant, is listening and recording every moment of people’s lives. The film, which hails from New Line Cinema and HBO Max, follows an agoraphobic voice stream interpreter, Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), who believes to overhear a murder on a recording she analyzes. But when Childs tries to bring the recording...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Ozark’s” Julia Garner Moves Into ‘Apartment 7A’ With ‘Relic’ Director, Platinum Dunes & ‘A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski!

Paramount Players has assembled an all-star squad for their latest horror offering. Garner, a rising mega-talent, is set to topline Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A, which is being produced by Platinum Dunes (The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th) and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski, reports Deadline. The...
MOVIES
First Showing

Rock Climbing Thriller 'The Ledge' Trailer Starring Brittany Ashworth

"She's going for the face!!" Paramount Pictures + Saban Films have unveiled the amusing official trailer for a rock climbing thriller movie titled The Ledge, described as a "female-centric take on 1993's Cliffhanger." A climber trapped on the face of a mountain fights off four killers standing on an overhanging ledge twenty feet above her. It does seem a lot like Cliffhanger, in terms of a climber getting involved in criminal activity, and only escaping by using their climbing skills to outwit them. But this also looks even more company than that 90s classic. The film stars Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Louis Boyer, Nathan Welsh, Anaïs Parello, and David Wayman. Thankfully this doesn't look as bad as it could, the climbing looks solid and the rest of it looks like the right kind of Cliffhanger homage. Though they're clearly on sets the entire time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Ozark#Film Star#Platinum Dunes
womenandhollywood.com

Julia Garner Will Topline Natalie Erika James’ “Apartment 7A”

Julia Garner is saying goodbye to “Ozark” and returning to the big screen. The two-time Emmy winner is following up her last film, Kitty Green’s Harvey Weinstein-inspired 2019 drama “The Assistant,” with another woman-directed offering. She’s teaming up with Natalie Erika James on “Apartment 7A,” a Paramount Players psychological thriller. Deadline broke the news.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for action thriller Pursuit starring Emile Hirsch and John Cusack

Lionsgate has released a poster and trailer for Pursuit, the upcoming action thriller which follows a police detective as he searches for a ruthless hacker on a desperate and violent hunt for his kidnapped wife. Directed by Brian Skiba, the film stars Emile Hirsch, Jake Manley, Elizabeth Ludlow and John Cusack; take a look here…
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GeekTyrant

Rooney Mara Set to Star in Audrey Hepburn Biopic for Apple

Apple TV+ has landed the rights to an Audrey Hepburn biopic, based on the life of the beloved actress who starred in classic films that include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Roman Holiday, My Fair Lady, and Charade. The film will be directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria), from a script by Michael Mitnick (The Giver, The Current War).
MOVIES
Vulture

Julia Garner Scams Us Into Believing She’s Anna Delvey

Here is a list of things that Julia Garner resembles in these first-looks at her role as goddess of the Summer of Scam Anna Delvey in the upcoming Shonda Rhimes miniseries Inventing Anna on Netflix:. - Shiv Roy in a chil﻿dren’s-theater adaptation of Succession. - A Blue Jasmine...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Pig’ Helmer Michael Sarnoski to Direct Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Installment for Paramount

“Pig” helmer Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to direct the next installment of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” franchise, Variety has confirmed. “Take Shelter” director Jeff Nichols was previously attached to write and direct the untitled film, but is now taking time to focus on his new project, an untitled sci-fi movie also set at Paramount. The next “A Quiet Place” film — which is being described as more of a spinoff than a threequel — is based on an original idea from John Krasinksi, who wrote, directed and starred in the franchise’s first two installments. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now. Sarnoski...
MOVIES
TVLine

Inventing Anna Trailer: Julia Garner Pulls a Fast One in Shonda Rhimes' Forthcoming Netflix Drama

We’d like to introduce you to Inventing Anna‘s Anna Delvey… but we’re not exactly sure who she is, and neither is anyone in the Netflix drama’s new trailer. Actually, allow us to amend that, courtesy of Anna herself: “Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!,” Julia Garner, who plays her, yells in the video above. Totally fabulous…or totally fake? #InventingAnna premieres on February 11. @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/QeZqUYhuPO — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 14, 2022 The series, which begins streaming on Friday, Feb. 11, stars Ozark‘s Garner as the mysterious (and mysteriously accented) titular character, whom the official logline says “stole the hearts of New York’s social scene...
TV SERIES
E! News

Hear Julia Garner's Bizarre Accent in Inventing Anna Trailer

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West Calls Himself a "Genius" in New Netflix Doc. This trailer is worth watching for Julia Garner's accent alone. In the trailer for Shonda Rhimes' Netflix series Inventing Anna, The Ozark actress speaks in a bizarre accent to portray fake German heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin, whose real-life crimes inspired the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Paramount Pictures Acquires Rights To John Swab’s Action-Thriller ‘Little Dixie’ Starring Frank Grillo

Paramount Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Little Dixie, an action thriller from writer-director John Swab (Ida Red, Body Brokers), which stars Frank Grillo (Captain America and The Purge films, Kingdom). Deadline hears that the studio will look to release the film in the second half of this year. In the Roxwell Films title, Grillo portrays Doc, who facilitates a fragile truce between the Governor and a cartel, trading prosecutorial leniency for finance. When this truce dissolves, Doc is left to fend for himself and protect the one untainted thing in his life: his daughter, Little Dixie. The actioner also stars...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy