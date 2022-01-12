OZARK Star Julia Garner Set to Star in Paramount Thriller APARTMENT 7A

"She's going for the face!!" Paramount Pictures + Saban Films have unveiled the amusing official trailer for a rock climbing thriller movie titled The Ledge, described as a "female-centric take on 1993's Cliffhanger." A climber trapped on the face of a mountain fights off four killers standing on an overhanging ledge twenty feet above her. It does seem a lot like Cliffhanger, in terms of a climber getting involved in criminal activity, and only escaping by using their climbing skills to outwit them. But this also looks even more company than that 90s classic. The film stars Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Louis Boyer, Nathan Welsh, Anaïs Parello, and David Wayman. Thankfully this doesn't look as bad as it could, the climbing looks solid and the rest of it looks like the right kind of Cliffhanger homage. Though they're clearly on sets the entire time.

