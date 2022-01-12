ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infosys ADR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3

Investing.com - Infosys (NYSE:INFY) ADR reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Infosys ADR announced earnings per share of 0.18 on revenue of 4.25B. Analysts polled...

