Wells Fargo says there are too many overhangs surrounding Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) for investors to get comfortable. Analyst Edward Kelly: "Fundamentally, the stock faces challenges at this point in the COVID cycle. Near-term results should be good given Omicron, but tough multi-year demand comparisons, a more value conscious consumer with stimulus roll-off, eventual disinflation, the lap of a vaccine benefit, and the need to ramp digital investment all represent challenges to the narrative beyond 2021."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO