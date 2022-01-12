Gov. Beshear Announces Every County In Kentucky In The Red Zone
Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced more than 9,000 new COVID cases on Tuesday. The Commonwealth reported 9,450 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...www.somerset106.com
Beshear is lying out the side if his face. We already know that people admitted into hospitals for unrelated things are put down as hospitalized FOR Covid if they test positive even if they had no idea they had it. That’s why I won’t get tested. I don’t get sick
That's because the same corruption your father did to me and now your in there shows how you Keep it in the family and you stepped in,Stop ruining people lives trying to keep controlling and stealing people lives,We all know you hide when people voted you in,and when armed people walked in your building hanging you from a tree you were scared,but I guess when you do wrong it's not a problem, but anybody else don't have those privileges, and You Reap what you do and KARMA.
because you changed it to be that way, my red zone area isn't flooded with patients and no one is wearing masks except the very small minority of people im sure are not from around here. you made a deal with Biden to get that money, sold us out. you think we wont bite back? I know the government just created their version of the jack boots to hunt down "domestic terrorists" aka Patriots. they announced that they will be doing drills to war with these people. so they have plans for us for sure. gutreila war training in South Carolina 22nd of this month I believe.
