Parent Mfreke (Monk) Inyang is the newest member of the Montclair Board of Education, chosen by board members Wednesday to fill the seat of the late Dr. Alfred Davis Jr. Inyang and three other candidates — Brian Fleischer, Aminah Toler and Richard Reynics — were interviewed during a public meeting of the board held remotely Wednesday, Jan. 12. Board members took turns asking the candidates questions about their views of public education, the board and pressing issues facing the Montclair school district.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO