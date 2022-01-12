No One Saw That Wild ‘Search Party’ Finale Coming. Not Even the Creators.

At the risk of revealing that I am just as narcissistic as the show’s main characters, every time I watch Search Party, I think about myself. I am of the same generation as its four frivolous millennial main characters, and there was a time I proudly thought of myself as a “hipster.” I also spent my mid-twenties living in New York City, and the way the show satirizes semi-affluent, white, private-university graduates has always struck a chord. It’s a community I know well, and I know we deserve to be mocked, not so much for our therapy-speak and low credit scores, but in a darker way that investigates whether we are capable of caring about anyone but ourselves. Comedies must choose whether to punch up or punch down; watching Search Party has always made me feel like I’m punching myself. It’s what makes the show paradigmatic millennial art, a genre defined by its self-awareness of its self-obsession.

