ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

No One Saw That Wild ‘Search Party’ Finale Coming. Not Even the Creators.

By Alison Herman
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one expected Search Party to end with a zombie apocalypse, least of all its creators. The satire has repeatedly reinvented itself through five seasons on two different platforms. When the series first premiered on TBS in 2016, it was a lighthearted mystery: Dory (Alia Shawkat), an aimless millennial living in...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Alia Shawkat Talks The Final Season Of ‘Search Party’ & Dory’s Latest Character Shift [Interview]

In the previous two seasons of HBO Max’s “Search Party,” it’s felt as if Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) has existed within a different genre inside the show. The show’s protagonist has found herself experiencing a courtroom drama as well a “Misery”-like kidnapping thriller as an outgrowth of her initial folly in tracking down a missing acquaintance. These assignments have required the actress to play the authenticity of the situation while also staying true to the off-kilter satirical tone established by showrunners Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Search Party' Season 5 Cast and Character Guide

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Search Party through Season 4Search Party is entering its final season on HBO Max and boy, what a ride it has been. With its neo-noir feel and dark, comedic tone, you will constantly find yourself laughing at horrifying moments and astonished at the audacity of this group of people.
TV SERIES
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Friday: New 20/20, Jeff Goldblum joins final ‘Search Party’ season

RuPaul’s Drag Race (8 p.m., VH1) - A new cast of queens compete for $100,000 in the Season 14 premiere. Singer Lizzo guest judges. 20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News reports on the murder of Molly Watson, found dead on a quiet Missouri roadway just two days before she was set to marry longtime boyfriend James Addie. Authorities soon discovered an elaborate web of lies surrounding Addie, spun to conceal his biggest secret of all – he was living a double life, both engaged to Watson and married for over 20 years with kids at home. ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts has the first interview with Melanie Addie, Addie’s ex-wife.
TV SHOWS
thecinemaholic.com

Search Party Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, ‘Search Party’ is an entertaining sitcom that revolves around a group of friends in New York City. As Dory, Drew, Elliott, and Portia try to find Chantal Witherbottom, loyalties are questioned, and dark secrets surface. Soon, the twenty-somethings find their lives rapidly spiraling out of control.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Ram Dass
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Jeff Goldblum
E! News

Why Search Party Fans Can Expect a "S--t Show of Epic Proportions" for the Final Season

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. The Search Party is coming to an end. Friday, Jan. 7 marks the launch of the cult comedy's fifth and final season on HBO Max. So it's not surprising that the show's stars—Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early and John Reynolds—were feeling emotional during their exclusive chat with E! News ahead of the farewell season.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Season 4 of 'Search Party' Dove Into Psychological Torture — Season 5 Could Dive Even Deeper

The final season of Search Party is here, and we’re simultaneously sobbing and cheering. We’re always eager for more brilliant content, but knowing this is the end of Dory (Alia Shawkat) and the crew’s five-season saga is still upsetting. Regardless, a lot happened in Season 4, so a recap on exactly what went down will be helpful going into Season 5.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Search Party's Audacious Series Finale Has Fun Tearing Everything Down

Midway through Search Party’s pilot episode, an interviewer needlessly eviscerates Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat): “Honestly, you’re not even equipped to teach tic-tac-toe.” The worst part is that to Dory, there’s a grain of truth there. Lanky Midwestern boyfriend Drew (John Reynolds) flubs Comfort 101, telling her that it helps him to remember what he’s grateful for. “This is not the end of the world,” he promises.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Party#Tbs#Nyu#Fox News#Hbo Max
tvinsider.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Remembering Betty White, Lyle Lovett Returns to ‘Blue Bloods,’ Final ‘Search Party’

RuPaul’s Emmy-winning drag-stravagazna returns for a 14th season of fabulous sashaying. A weekend of vintage episodes saluting the late, great Betty White begins with a broadcast of her 1978 celebrity roast. Lyle Lovett is back on CBS hit Blue Bloods as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. The party is over for HBO Max’s cult comedy Search Party after five seasons.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Search Party Recap: Journey to the Center of the Earth

Something LGBT happened to me! It’s beautiful that Dory, as a girlboss cult leader, is fucking all her acolytes just as if she were a man. No matter how a cult starts, the middle stage is always weird sex stuff. And the end is often death. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. “Kings” moved most of the currently separate threads forward in this final season of Search Party. The creepy kid got creepier, Dory met the technobillionaire, and we finally met Kathy Griffin. Let’s get into it.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Search Party Final Season: Cast, EP Talk 'Surreal' Experience of Working With John Waters and Jeff Goldblum

Search Party is renowned for its zaniness and larger-than-life guest stars, so it’s only natural that its upcoming invitees are of the highest caliber: the legendary John Waters and ever-enigmatic Jeff Goldblum. In its forthcoming final season (all 10 episodes drop on HBO Max Friday, Jan. 7), Dory may be alive, but she’s heading straight for another terrifying journey when she joins a flamboyant tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn (Goldblum) on a philanthropic endeavor sparked by her near-death experience. (And let’s just say Goldblum is at his absolute Goldblum-iest.) “Tunnel Quinn sees Dory as an opportunity to make money,” Alia Shawkat, Dory’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Search Party Series-Finale Recap: I Just Wanted

Psychology has this concept of the hedonic treadmill. The theory basically goes like this: Every human has an average level of happiness. Some people are peppy; some people are dour. Big changes in a person’s life will affect their happiness for good or for ill, but eventually they will get to their standard happiness levels. Search Party was, in some ways, a show about the hedonic treadmill. Throw the craziest shit at these four people, and they will go back to their baseline. Not even the end of the world will have a lasting effect.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
DFW Community News

Goodbye to ‘Search Party,’ the Show That Satirized a Generation

At the risk of revealing that I am just as narcissistic as the show’s main characters, every time I watch Search Party, I think about myself. I am of the same generation as its four frivolous millennial main characters, and there was a time I proudly thought of myself as a “hipster.” I also spent my mid-twenties living in New York City, and the way the show satirizes semi-affluent, white, private-university graduates has always struck a chord. It’s a community I know well, and I know we deserve to be mocked, not so much for our therapy-speak and low credit scores, but in a darker way that investigates whether we are capable of caring about anyone but ourselves. Comedies must choose whether to punch up or punch down; watching Search Party has always made me feel like I’m punching myself. It’s what makes the show paradigmatic millennial art, a genre defined by its self-awareness of its self-obsession.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Search Party gang breaks down the destructive and 'bittersweet' finale

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the entire fifth and final season of Search Party, which launched Friday on HBO Max. The end of Search Party nearly ended the world. In the pop culture devouring, HBO Max comedy's fifth and final season, Dory (Alia Shawkat), who has a newfound sense of purpose following her near-death experience, Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early), and Portia (Meredith Hagner) teamed up with flamboyant billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) to create a pill that would make people feel as enlightened as Dory. In typical Search Party fashion, they failed spectacularly and the situation spun out of control because the resulting pill actually created a highly contagious virus that turned people into zombies. In other words: Dory and the gang started a zombie apocalypse in New York City and the show went full horror movie in the final episodes. Who could've imagined season 1's Nancy Drew-like mystery would've led here?
TV SERIES
Polygon

Search Party’s creators explain 2022’s first bonkers TV twist

Each season of HBO Max’s Search Party is full of unexpected turns — the season 1 finale is an all-time great twist, but season 3’s pivot to legal drama and season 4’s Misery-esque plotline were impossible to predict, given the show’s relatively simple premise. Somehow, the straightforward comedy-thriller about Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) and her friends’ search for their missing college friend Chantal (Clare McNulty) has become a vehicle for all kinds of TV.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Search Party Recap: Enjoy Jelly Beans

And the wheels are officially starting to come off. You can have the noblest of goals (and even though it is as wispy as a cloud, total world enlightenment is a noble goal), but your thing will fall apart if you don’t have good organization at the heart of the project. The number of lofty projects people’s quotidian, petty bullshit has brought down is incalculable. From the Arthurian Round Table to that time that Columbia professor tried to teach a chimpanzee language, people’s everyday stuff (and especially their weird sex stuff) gets in the way.
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

'Search Party' Season 5 Is Tied to Many Dangerous Cults — Yes, Even NXIVM

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 5 of Search Party. The end of Search Party is here, and it really does come full circle. It’s potentially the craziest season ever. After Dory escapes Chip’s psychological torture from Season 4, she finds “enlightenment” that she needs to share with the world. She becomes so obsessed with this delusion that her dedication and narcissism lead to the creation of a cult.
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

Even after finale, Dexter might not be gone for good

This item contains spoilers for the finale of “Dexter: New Blood.”. I’m not here to write once again about my not-positive opinion of “Dexter: New Blood,” the reboot that finished up over the weekend. After I gave the series a thumbs-down, I was deluged with e-mails and tweets about my not-smart take and my not-high level of intelligence. Dexter Morgan is finally dead, shot by his own son, Harrison, giving viewers the big finish that probably should have come back in 2013, when the series originally ended.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Station Eleven EPs Talk Book Changes, Star Trek Easter Egg and Why That Big Finale Moment Simply Had to Happen

The following contains spoilers from the Jan. 13 finale of HBO Max’s Station Eleven limited series. With its 10th and final episode released this Thursday, HBO Max’s Station Eleven closed the book on its dystopian saga about the aftermath of a brutal pandemic. In it, we learned that Jeevan (played by Himesh Patel) was the doctor called upon by the Severn City Airport community to check on, and ultimately lay to rest, conductor Sara (Lori Petty); Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) arranged for Elizabeth (Caitlin FitzGerald) to play Gertrude in the Traveling Symphony’s staging of Hamlet, as a means for her to finally talk...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy