Salina South Varsity Invitational results for Abilene 1-8-2022
Tucker Cell, Cooper Wuthnow, Braden Wilson, Aly Brown, and Lyndsey Buechman all win tournament championship matches
120 BOYS
Christopher McClanahan (15-4) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 15-4 won by decision over Ethan Nussbaum (Plainville) 7-7 (Dec 8-2)
Round 2 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 15-4 won by fall over Trevor McMurray (Salina South) 3-2 (Fall 3:30)
Round 3 - Aiden Cook (Colby) 6-3 won by decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 15-4 (Dec 5-2)
Championship Bracket - Colton Miller (Andale) 17-5 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 15-4 (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 15-4 won by fall over Jase Adam (Salina Central) 16-4 (Fall 1:21)
126 BOYS
Cooper Wuthnow (16-3) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-3 won by fall over Isaac Martinez (Salina South) 2-3 (Fall 2:46)
Round 2 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-3 won by fall over Jesus Deloera-Rodriguez (Wichita East) 1-7 (Fall 3:34)
Round 3 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-3 won by fall over Waylen Eck (Andale) 8-11 (Fall 4:37)
Round 4 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-3 won by fall over Hunter Hall (Salina Central) 10-11 (Fall 4:36)
Round 5 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-3 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 (Dec 5-4)
126 BOYS
Joseph Welsh (14-4) placed 2nd.
Round 1 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 won by decision over Hunter Hall (Salina Central) 10-11 (Dec 9-4)
Round 2 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 won by fall over Waylen Eck (Andale) 8-11 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 won by fall over Isaac Martinez (Salina South) 2-3 (Fall 1:42)
Round 4 - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 won by fall over Jesus Deloera-Rodriguez (Wichita East) 1-7 (Fall 2:40)
Round 5 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-3 won by decision over Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 (Dec 5-4)
132 BOYS
Tucker Cell (19-0) placed 1st and scored 23.5 team points.
Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 19-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 19-0 won by fall over Charlie Slothower (Salina Central) 10-6 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 19-0 won by fall over Logan Normandin (Plainville) 11-4 (Fall 0:56)
Championship Bracket - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 19-0 won by fall over AJ Furnish (Andale) 2-3 (Fall 0:54)
1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 19-0 won by tech fall over Logan Normandin (Plainville) 11-4 (TF-1.5 4:54 (18-2))
138 BOYS
Javin Welsh (14-4) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 won by fall over Tristan Bernhardt (Salina South) 1-3 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 - Conner Lanning (Colby) 15-7 won by decision over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 (Dec 9-7)
Championship Bracket - Owen Eck (Andale) 20-1 won by tech fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 (TF-1.5 3:11 (19-2))
3rd Place Match - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 14-4 won by major decision over Zander Flener (Salina Central) 4-12 (MD 19-8)
145 BOYS
Braden Wilson (16-3) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 16-3 won by fall over Isaiah Wilson (Andale) 13-8 (Fall 3:48)
Round 2 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 16-3 won by fall over Cai Lanning (Colby) 8-13 (Fall 0:17)
Round 4 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 16-3 won by fall over Changwen Gong (Wichita East) 1-7 (Fall 0:41)
Round 5 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 16-3 won by fall over Dawson Hogan (Salina Central) 11-3 (Fall 5:57
152 BOYS
Landon Taplin (9-2) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 9-2 won by fall over Kelby Eck (Andale) 10-8 (Fall 2:55)
Round 2 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 9-2 won by fall over Tucker Rohr (Plainville) 4-14 (Fall 0:31)
Round 3 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 9-2 won by fall over Cooper Vorarath (Salina South) 1-4 (Fall 3:42)
Round 4 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 9-2 won by fall over Dominic Espinoza (Andale) 0-5 (Fall 1:11)
Round 5 - Elix Hernandez (Salina Central) 21-2 won by fall over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 9-2 (Fall 0:46)
160 BOYS
Eli Schubert (5-7) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jonah Meyer (Andale) 16-6 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-7 (Fall 1:54)
Round 2 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-7 won by fall over Vann Mullins (Salina Central) 0-5 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 - Ashton Smith (Goddard Eisenhower) 6-10 won by decision over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-7 (Dec 10-8)
Round 4 - Tyler Voss (Colby) 21-2 won by tech fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-7 (TF-1.5 2:22 (16-0))
Round 5 - Peyton Augustine (Salina South) 3-2 won by decision over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 5-7 (Dec 8-4)
155 GIRLS
Aly Brown (10-2) placed 1st.
Round 1 - Aly Brown (Abilene) 10-2 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 3-10 (Fall 0:38)
Round 2 - Aly Brown (Abilene) 10-2 won by fall over Mackenzi Popp (Goddard Eisenhower) 2-7 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 - Aly Brown (Abilene) 10-2 won by fall over Kinlea Reimler (Ell-Saline) 8-7 (Fall 0:00)
155 GIRLS
Danielle Ogden (3-10) placed 3rd.
Round 1 - Aly Brown (Abilene) 10-2 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 3-10 (Fall 0:38)
Round 2 - Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 3-10 won by fall over Kinlea Reimler (Ell-Saline) 8-7 (Fall 3:23)
Round 3 - Mackenzi Popp (Goddard Eisenhower) 2-7 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 3-10 (Fall 3:40)
191 GIRLS
Lyndsey Buechman (11-0) placed 1st.
Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 11-0 won by fall over Mariah Johnson (Wichita Heights) 2-7 (Fall 1:25)
Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 11-0 won by fall over Yasmine Saucedo (Wichita Heights) 3-3 (Fall 1:36)
Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 11-0 won by fall over Alison Coykendall (Salina Central) 5-1 (Fall 2:53)
235 GIRLS
Miranda Radenberg (2-6) placed 2nd.
Round 1 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 2-6 won by fall over Heaven Winn (Wichita Heights) 1-6 (Fall 2:34)
Round 2 - Bailey Morales (Salina Central) 3-0 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 2-6 (Fall 0:21)
Round 3 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 2-6 won by fall over Maddey Vajnar-Danby (Wichita Heights) 0-7 (Fall 1:50)
