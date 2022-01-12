ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Types of Grass You Can Find in Home Gardens

By Sherilyn Lauren
homedit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaintaining a healthy lawn at home comes with many benefits. However, you have your work cut out as there are many types of grass you can find on home lawns. Many times, people think that taking care of a lawn should be an easy task. For many, the first thing that...

www.homedit.com

Comments / 1

Related
Log Cabin Democrat

12 Months of Gardening

“In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy.” – William Blake. William Blake lived in London, England from 1757 to 1827. In those days nobody grew vegetables indoors or out, during the cold months. The lack of artificial light and cloudy cold winters made it next to impossible. So gardening’s enjoyment was limited to consuming preserved vegetables from the previous growing season. For us here and now the story is entirely different.
GARDENING
lakecountybanner.com

The Best Flowering Trees To Plant for the Spring

No matter how much one might enjoy the winter for all its festivities and tranquil beauty, it’s hard to beat the beautiful sights and sounds of spring. The blossoms and flowers that burst from the winter’s chill really do give a feeling like the world is coming back to life. If you want to capture a little of that invigorating energy for your own home, trees that produce flowers in the spring are a wonderful addition to any landscape. Here are some of the best flowering trees to plant for the spring if you want to see some gorgeous blooms.
GARDENING
theadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Foundation plants add curb appeal, value to your home

Landscapes help create curb appeal and add value to your home. The plants you place in beds around your home are called foundation plantings. Typically, they are planted along the front and back of the house and sometimes along each side. When designing the beds, be sure the highest point...
GARDENING
prescottenews.com

50 Things You Can Compost in the Gardens

There has been a 29% increase in gardeners helped here at Watters Garden Center since the pandemic, and the trend is growing. The significant increase represents more than growth. We are helping many people new to gardening all together. It’s inspiring! Gardeners experienced first-hand what plants and gardening can do for the community and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
theintelligencer.com

Eat fresh tomatoes all winter with your own indoor garden

Fresh vegetables?! In winter?! What kind of sorcery is this?! No, it’s not the dark magic of Lucifer, it’s this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Indoor Garden. Grow tomatoes, azaleas, petunias, or your own personal herb garden for rosemary on-the-goesmary. This stainless steel all-in-one garden uses a set of powerful red, white, and blue 20-watt LED lights to grow up to six different varieties of herbs, flowers, or vegetables without the addition of sun or soil.
GARDENING
Herald Community Newspapers

A Gardener's Winter

(Family Features) There may not be a lot you can do in your garden during the winter months, especially if you’re in a colder part of the country. However, there is plenty you can do that will keep you connected to the garden you love while preparing to get your hands dirty next spring.
GARDENING
handymantips.org

Garden Paved with Good Artificial Grass

A garden paved with good artificial grass is a thing of beauty. It’s a great way to make your garden look neat and tidy, while keeping your lawn looking green and lush all year round. The first thing to do when thinking about having your garden installed with good artificial grass is to weigh up the pros and cons. Weigh up how much time you’re willing to spend on maintaining your garden, and how much you’re willing to spend on getting it installed.
GARDENING
Seattle Times

Garden Q&A: How to remove invasive grass, compost cardboard and more

Q: Our lawn was installed by a professional landscaper four years ago. It was a beautifully consistent dark green until I hired a lawn maintenance company to do my mowing. I think they may have brought in some kind of invasive grass on their equipment. Or it could have blown in from a neighbor’s weedy yard. Small patches of very bright green grass appeared.
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Augustine
beezzly.com

How Long After Planting Grass Seed Can You Walk On It?

When can I walk on new grass? Learn the answer from the article below. Having a green lawn is what every homeowner is dreaming about. Perfectly cut grass, all fresh and emerald green, just in front of your house would make your neighbors sigh with envy while your lawn would become a local sightseeing point! Sounds great!
GARDENING
calleochonews.com

Miami Plants You Can Grow at Home

Are you thinking about setting up an indoor or outdoor garden? Perhaps a vertical garden or something cozy on your balcony? Whether you’re looking for strictly indoor plants, or plants for your small home or apartment, or something you can even grow in your yard, we’ve got some great Miami plants you can count on as recommendations.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Places to buy plants online: Our favourite garden centres and nurseries that deliver to your door

Whether you want to put your green fingers to the test with bedding plants, get your balcony prepped for spring or add some life to your indoor space, there’s never been a better time to buy plants for your home and garden.While a visit to your local nursery is always encouraged, if you’re on the hunt for a wider selection or simply don’t want to have to wrestle an unruly shrub into the back seat of your car, the good news is that it’s now super convenient to shop for plants online.That’s right, the magic of home delivery now extends...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Grass#Lawn Grass#Grass Seeds#Home#Pesticides#Carpet Grass#Centipede Grass Centipede
marthastewart.com

How to Remove Pesky Crabgrass from Your Yard or Garden

If you struggle to keep your lawn clear of pesky weeds like crabgrass, consider this your official guide to ensuring it looks its best all year long. Crabgrass, formally called digitaria sanguinalis, pops up in hot, dry environments, usually in the summertime, according to Martha. On her blog, our founder notes that it gets its common name from the leaves, which form a tight, crab-like circle. Seeds germinate from the weed as temperatures warm up around the spring and summer. From there, the crabgrass flourishes until it dies and leaves big, circular dead spots of grass. The weeds will come right back around the following year from the seeds embedded in your yard if not tended to properly.
GARDENING
Telegraph

Gardening jobs in January: what to plant and tidy in your garden

Provided the ground is not frozen, this time of year is a good opportunity to plant bare-root roses. This winter I am planting three plants of opulent, ruffled, deep purple 'Charles de Mills’, a gallica rose, highly scented and perfect for edible use, just in case I fancy mixing handfuls of petals into a perfumed, summery cake.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
countryliving.com

These Fool-Proof Philodendron Care Tips Will Have Your Plant Thriving

You love your striking snake plant, your fun and funky bromeliad, and your pretty peacock plant. But now it’s time to add a beautiful philodendron to your houseplant collection. Native to tropical Central and South America, there are hundreds of species that come in a variety of sizes in both upright and vining forms. Their foliage ranges from glossy green to velvety, golden, orange-y or red, and they’re relatively hardy and inexpensive. “They’re not needy plants,” says Chris Satch, plant doctor for Horti and professor at the New York Botanical Garden. “These awesome plants do best when not tucked in a dark corner of the room.”
GARDENING
studybreaks.com

Indoor Gardening Can Help You Fight Off Your Winter Blues

This fun and nurturing activity may aid in alleviating the symptoms brought on by seasonal affective disorder. As the winter season approaches, days become shorter, nights grow longer, the weather gets chilly, skies turn grey and nature fades away. No wonder many people feel melancholic this time of year. Not only do people become gloomy, but certain people also struggle with a kind of depression called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. However, some practices can help soothe the soul during the darkest time of the year. One highly beneficial hobby is indoor gardening.
GARDENING
Wide Open Eats

7 Southeastern Companies With Seeds for Sale That'll Thrive in Your Garden

Shopping local has always been important for the local economy and community, and I would argue that there's nothing more important to shop locally for than seeds. Due to the industrialization of agriculture over the last century, The United States has lost around 93% of its seed varieties and unique seed strands. The best way that small growers and home gardeners can help combat this is to shop local plants, and local seeds for sale, from local companies. Not to mention local seeds are genetically agreeable to your exact location!
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy