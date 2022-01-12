François Ozon’s ‘Peter von Kant’ to open Berlinale 2022

François Truffaut’s sublime autobiographical debut is now rereleased, a portrait of the artist as an unhappy child. He deserved every prize going simply for those heartstopping images of the children’s faces as they watch a Punch and Judy show. This is its first release in the UK since 2009, but maybe 62 years is now enough perspective to see fully how the grim scenes of home life and school life, which would have been accepted as contemporary realism in 1959 and for years afterwards, now look like historical documents. The title itself, from faire les quatre cent coups, means to hand out punishment, raise hell, sow wild oats – but this is an ironic upending. Truffaut’s alter ego, Antoine Doinel, is receiving the blows. They rain down on him. Cruelty and humiliation and desperation – and defiance – are this kid’s destiny.

