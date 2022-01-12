ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 3-5 cents, soy down 1-4 cents, corn down 1-2 cents

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: Traders expect that investors will be squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's World Agricultural...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn face weekly losses on improved LatAm weather outlook

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Friday, with both markets set to end the week lower on forecasts of rains in drought-hit South American growing regions. Wheat is on track for a third week of decline on improved supply outlook. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures ease on outlook for rain to aid South America crops

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures on Friday slumped to their lowest price in more than a week under continued pressure from forecasts for rain in dry South American growing belts, analysts said. Soybean futures have pulled back about 3% since reaching July highs a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans steady as South America rain chances assessed

* Rain forecast in parts of Brazil, Argentina curb soy, corn prices * Wheat stays weak as southern hemisphere supplies weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, steadying after touching a 10-day low as the market weighed prospects for rain relief in dry South American growing belts. Corn inched up after also touching a 10-day low as traders assessed to what extent expected showers could benefit parched crops in southern Brazil and Argentina. Chicago wheat ease further, pressured by a three-month low for Paris futures, as large wheat crops in South America and Australia increased competition in export markets. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $13.78 a bushel by 1300 GMT. It earlier fell to a 10-day low at $13.63-3/4 before steadying. "We were looking at a bigger drop in South American soybean production but with the recent weather outlook it might not be as bad as expected earlier," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy and No. 2 producer of corn, may receive significant rainfall from late this week. However, analysts are cautious about the benefit of any rain in Argentina after a heatwave exacerbated dryness linked to the La Nina climate pattern. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a crop report on Wednesday reduced its soybean and corn production forecasts for Brazil and Argentina, although by less than some private analysts. CBOT corn was up 0.4% at $5.89-3/4 a bushel. It earlier equalled Thursday's 10-day low of $5.85-1/4 before steadying. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.44, near an earlier one-week low, while March wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 0.6% at 264.25 euros ($307.20) a tonne after earlier hitting a new three-month low. The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, partly driven by an improved outlook in Australia. Talk that Algeria would again overlook French supplies in its latest wheat import tender weighed on the European market. Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC made an initial purchase of wheat in the tender on Friday that was expected to be sourced from South America and the Black Sea region, traders said in early assessments. Prices at 1300 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 744.00 -2.75 -0.37 770.75 -3.47 CBOT corn 589.75 2.25 0.38 593.25 -0.59 CBOT soy 1378.00 0.75 0.05 1339.25 2.89 Paris wheat 264.25 -1.50 -0.56 278.50 -5.12 Paris maize 237.75 -1.25 -0.52 226.00 5.20 Paris rape 747.50 7.25 0.98 754.00 -0.86 WTI crude oil 82.50 0.38 0.46 75.21 9.69 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 0.68 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China 2021 soybean imports slip 3.8% vs 2020 - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, the first annual drop since 2018, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

USDA reports don’t live up to volatile expectations, analyst says

The January supply and demand report coupled with the quarterly stocks report has a historical track record of triggering high price volatility the day of the report. Each month, the USDA releases a report detailing world supply and demand. Yield is forecast each month of the growing season, with the last estimate for the year on the January report.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. The USDA says the 2021 crop was record large at more than 4.4 billion bushels, with domestic ending stocks up on the month. The lone change to the domestic balance sheet was that increase in production, with no adjustments to exports or crush demand, but with a big jump in the average estimated farm price. World ending stocks were down, with reduced expectations for South America. The USDA now has Argentina at 46.5 million tons and Brazil at 139 million, also lowering exports for Argentina while leaving Brazil unchanged. The USDA also left soybean imports and crush demand by China steady with December, but those estimates could come down on February 9th. China bought 132,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybeans, possibly tied to those declining production projections for Argentina and Brazil. Unknown destinations also bought new crop U.S. soybeans last week. The USDA’s weekly export sales numbers are out Thursday morning. Soybean meal and oil futures were higher. Soybean oil for biodiesel use was steady and exports were up, while soybean meal exports were down from December.
AGRICULTURE
stjosephpost.com

USDA: Corn and soybean production up in 2021

Increased acreage and higher yields for corn and soybeans led to record high soybean production and near-record high corn production, according to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary. U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels, up seven percent from 2020 and the second-highest on record. Corn yield in the United...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. pig slaughtering hits five-month low as Omicron spreads

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on bargain buying on Wednesday, traders said, though U.S. pig slaughtering sank to its lowest level since August as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant hit meat plants. Live cattle and feeder cattle futures slumped as traders...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures sag on improved South America weather forecasts

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures tumbled on Thursday on expectations that rains forecast for dry crop-growing areas of South America may limit harvest losses, traders said. Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, a major corn and soy exporter, may receive significant rainfall from late...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd session on higher U.S. planting; soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers planted more acres than traders anticipated, while soybeans shed previous day's gains to post the first decline in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/2022 soy crop estimate cut by yet another private forecaster

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Yet another private sector forecaster cut estimates for Brazil's soybean crop in the 2021/2022 season on Thursday citing a drought that will dramatically reduce yields in states like Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul. Agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, which started a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina drought to cause $2.9 bln hit to grains farmers, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's current period of drought will have a $2.93 billion impact to the country's grains farmers, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday after it sharply cut its forecasts for 2021/22 soybean and corn harvests due to recent dry weather. The Rosario exchange slashed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crop estimate cut as yields forecast to reach 6-year low

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are poised to collect 134.2 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought will dramatically reduce yields in key growing states. According to a presentation on Thursday, the projection also represents a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

'The sun is fierce': Argentina drought scorches corn and soy crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Carlos Boffini, an Argentine grains farmer from Colón in the north of Buenos Aires province, is praying for rain amid an extended drought and heat wave that has hammered the country's soy and corn harvest outlook. The major Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC

