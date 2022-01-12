ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US: Inflation Ended 2021 Near a 40-Year High

By TD Bank Financial Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer prices were up a solid 0.5% month-on-month (m/m) in December, slightly slower than November’s 0.8% jump, but a tenth higher than markets were expecting. That took the year-on-year (y/y) pace of inflation to 7% – the fastest pace since 1982. In a key shift, energy prices...

Related
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

This isn’t your father’s 7% inflation rate

Consumer price inflation in December, at 7%, was last this high in the summer of 1982. That’s about all the two periods have in common. Today, the inflation rate is on the rise. Back then, it was falling. It had peaked at 14.8% in 1980, while Jimmy Carter was still president and the Iranian revolution had pushed up oil prices. Core inflation that year reached 13.6%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Food Prices#Consumer Prices#Rent#Y Y#The Federal Reserve
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Increased 6% in December as Inflation Hit 40-Year High

Consumer prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in almost 40 years. Consumer prices rose by 7% in December compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from the 6.8% growth in November and represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in June 1982. It also marked the third consecutive month of inflation over 6%. The index for all items, except for food and energy, grew 5.5% in December compared to last year, marking the largest 12-month change since the period ending February 1991. The energy index rose...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Inflation Jumps 7 Percent Annually in December, Fastest Pace Since 1982

Consumer prices accelerated in the year through December at their fastest pace in 39 years, new government data shows, marking the seventh straight month of inflation running above 5 percent and a fresh sign that inflationary woes continue to weigh on American consumers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported...
BUSINESS

