Untangle SD-WAN Router is Now Micro Edge

Enterprises have always been tasked with adapting to ever-evolving business challenges, increasing customer expectations, and security threats all while remaining mindful of budgetary restrictions. To solve many of these challenges, CIO’s began migrating to SD-WAN, with adoption rates only increasing. In fact, Gartner predicts that by 2024, 60% of enterprises will have implemented SD-WAN. SD-WAN offers the promise of network transformation while reducing costs by eliminating the need for expensive MPLS connections. From a high-level view, it sounds like a catch-all solution, enabling enterprises to optimize the flow of packets while saving money. The question is, is that enough? Let’s take a deeper look.
Comments / 0