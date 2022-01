Even though Louis Riddick is a fan favorite to be the Chicago Bears’ next general manager, his name has yet to pop up on the interview circuit rumor mill. This isn’t to say that Riddick doesn’t have the qualifications. Because – as a former player who also has NFL front office experience – he does. And it isn’t to say he wouldn’t be an interesting candidate because he would be. Plus, we already know he’d pick up the phone if ownership were calling on the other end. Riddick himself said he’d have an interest in the gig.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO