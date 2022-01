This content is sponsored by Zscaler. The Federal Risk Authorization and Management Program (FedRAMP) is the gold standard for cloud products and services for federal agencies, and has been for many years now. The “evaluate once and use often” approach enforces continuous monitoring and evaluation, as well as reporting requirements that are essential in today’s threat landscape. Any cloud service provider that wants to do business with the federal government needs to get FedRAMP certified first. But companies that want to do business with the Defense Department have to go a step further. That’s where the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Impact Level Certifications come into play.

