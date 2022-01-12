ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran's semi-finished steel output down 8% on year in 9 months to Dec. 21

Iran's semi-finished steel output decreased 8% year on year over the first nine months of the current Iranian year (Jan. 1-Dec. 21) to 21.09 million mt, according to the latest report published Jan. 11 by the Iranian...

Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly falls in December on autos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in December, pulled down by a decline in output at motor vehicle plants amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output dropped 0.3% last month after increasing 0.6% in November, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

CHINA DATA: Crude imports rise 20% on year to 10.9 mil b/d in December

China's crude imports rose 19.9% on the year to 10.91 million b/d in December 2021, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Jan. 14, as independent refineries tried to use up new crude import quotas allocated in November. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Japan's retail gasoline nears subsidy limit after hitting five-week high

Japan's RON 90 gasoline was just Yen 3.5/l shy of the government's Yen 170/l subsidy threshold for refiners after the average weekly retail price surged to a five-week high of Yen 166.5/l Jan. 11, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). Not registered?
RETAIL
spglobal.com

US natural gas inventories tumble 179 Bcf during first week of 2022: EIA

US natural gas inventories fell 179 Bcf during the first week of 2022, which was in line with market expectations but well above the average drop, as an even larger draw loomed for the weeks ahead. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Working gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

FUTURES WRAP: LME scrap contracts rise, weekly trading volumes jump

Near-term scrap futures contracts on the London Metal Exchange saw significant gains over the week to Jan. 13, while weekly trading volumes also jumped. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed the January contract up $8.50/mt on the week to $468.50/mt on Jan....
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Coking coal futures hit record high as prompt contract sees contango

Coking coal futures on the Singapore Exchange hit all-time record highs Jan. 14, supported by stronger Australian and global prices for the crucial steelmaking commodity around tight coal supplies and recent disruptions to logistics in North America. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Contracts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

ANALYSIS: Asian butane gets support from US demand for winter gasoline blending

US butane arriving to Asia in Feb seen down 230,000 mt from Oct arrivals. Q2 recovery in US butane exports to meet uptick in Indian demand. Asia's propane premium over butane reached a near four-month low at $2/mt on Jan. 13, narrowing from $30/mt when the January Saudi term contract prices were set, as butane in the region tracks higher prices in the US, where the product is in demand as a winter gasoline blending feedstock, traders said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Emissions set to rise with global power demand - IEA

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global electricity demand over the next few years is set to slow after a record 2021 but will still result in higher carbon emissions without rapid gains in low-carbon supply and energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Global electricity demand rose...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Brazil steel market sentiment improves in January: Platts survey

Brazilian steel market sentiment has turned up in January, with most market participants expecting a general upward momentum, according to the latest monthly survey by S&P Global Platts. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In the survey of Brazilian producers, distributors, traders and end-customers...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Despite falling demand, European jet fuel cash diffs surge to 3-year highs

Weekly Western Europe airline seat capacity slumps 23.5% on week. NWE jet cargoes rise to three-and-a-half-year high versus ICE LSGO futures. Jet fuel barge cracks switch to a more than $1/b premium over ULSD crack. Between staff shortages and fresh travel restrictions, the omicron variant has led to significant cuts...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China to raise jet fuel exports in Jan despite lower quotas, as domestic demand falls

China's jet fuel demand likely to tumble 15%-20% on the year in January. Only Sinopec among China's export quota holders to export gasoil in January. Chinese oil companies are focusing on the strengthening Asian market amid weak demand at home, aiming to boost jet fuel exports above 1 million mt in January, while cutting gasoil outflows due to lower 2022 export quotas, trade and refinery sources told S&P Global Platts Jan. 10-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Global airline passenger capacity ends 2021 35% below pre-pandemic level: OAG

2021 passenger capacity rises after dropping 44% below 2019 level in 2020. Global airline passenger capacity rose 9% year on year in 2021 but was still 35% below the pre-pandemic level in 2019, with passenger volume lowest since 2009-2010, flight and data analytics firm OAG said in its latest report.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above...
TRAFFIC

