Dine Brands continues global expansion with first IHOP restaurant franchisee deal in the Caribbean

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDine Brands (NYSE:DIN) to open the first IHOP location in Nassau, The Bahamas, in late 2022 through an agreement with Bahamas Limited, which also calls for...

seekingalpha.com

#Ihop#Caribbean#Dine Brands Global#Food Drink#Din#Bahamas Limited#Franchise Operations
