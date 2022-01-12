Dine Brands continues global expansion with first IHOP restaurant franchisee deal in the Caribbean

The chlorophyllic punch of the bell peppers hits you first. Then, a dose of parmesan amps up the umami. A scattering of grilled shrimp emits a subtle salt air wave. Finally, a pile of cream-slicked penne — fortified with onions, garlic, and chiles — ratchets up your body’s internal furnace. Anyone who’s visited Jasmine’s Caribbean in the Theater District knows that chef Basil Jones exhibits an impressive fluency in the specialties of his native Jamaica, from fiery jerked meats to nourishing brown stew chicken. But he can also whip up a serious plate of that modern staple that he helped bring into vogue himself: the spicy masterpiece that is rasta pasta, or as he calls it here, “jazzy pasta.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO