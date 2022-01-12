ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Omaha Is The Food Capital Of Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Nebraska has tons of delicious restaurants to choose from, whether you’re planning to dig into a burger , grab a slice of pizza or cap off your meal with a bite of dessert . It turns out, Omaha is dubbed the food capital of the whole state.

That’s according to Eat This, Not That! , which shared the food capitals across the U.S. “These culinary epicenters are brimming with the best the state has to offer, offering interesting dining experiences and showcasing artisanal dishes and regional produce,” the ultimate food content hub states. “So the next time you're driving through route 66, be sure to pop into one of these food cities for a taste of local fare.”

Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says Omaha stands out as the best food city in Nebraska:

“When you think of Nebraska, steaks pop up as the most obvious food find. But Omaha also boasts one of the best vegetarian restaurants around, Modern Love . Meat eaters, however, won't be disappointed with access to carnivore-catering joints like Kitchen Table , Boiler Room , 801 Chophouse , Kobe , and Johnny s .”

Planning on taking a road trip any time soon? See the rest of the best food cities in the U.S. here .

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

