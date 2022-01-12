ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross declares nation's first blood crisis

By Erica Carbajal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Red Cross, which supplies 40 percent of the nation's blood, on Jan. 11 declared the first-ever national blood crisis. The stark announcement comes weeks after the Red Cross, along with two other national blood organizations issued a joint statement urging eligible...

phillyvoice.com

The Red Cross desperately needs blood donations; here's how to help

The American Red Cross is facing its largest blood shortage in more than a decade. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a 10% overall decrease in blood donations and a 62% drop in high school and college blood drives. Students accounted for 25% of donors in 2019, but that figure has since dropped to 10%.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Blood Bank Raises Alarm About National Shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Red Cross is sounding the alarm as it faces a national blood crisis, and Vitalant is too. The local blood bank gives blood to UPMC and AHN. “To provide that blood, we need about 600 people every day to donate blood,” said Kristen Lane, who is the Vitalant communications manager. “In the past 10 years, that number has declined to about 50% and then since the pandemic started, it’s declined even further.” Lane says now they have fewer than 300 donors a day while the Red Cross has had a 10% overall donation decline since March 2020. “The pandemic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

After Announcement Of National Blood Crisis, Vitalant Encourages Donation In Colorado

(CBS4) – Following the announcement by the American Red Cross that there is a national blood supply crisis, Vitalant is seeking more blood donors in Colorado. They are encouraging Coloradans to contact them and make appointments. Representatives from the blood bank told CBS4 on Tuesday that they have been forced to cancel more than 500 blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies. Schedule now: https://t.co/Fvu1uvTmjj pic.twitter.com/KChsnOyWU3 — Vitalant (@vitalant) January 10, 2022 They sent out a tweet on Monday saying “It’s serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies.” In addition to visiting Vitalant’s website, you can call 877-25-VITAL if you’d like to help others and give blood. RELATED: It’s National Blood Donor Month, And Colorado Doctor Hopes More People Will ‘Give The Gift Of Life’
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

‘We’re In A Dire Strait’: American Red Cross Facing ‘Most Critical’ Blood Shortage In Over Decade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donated blood can save a life, but it is in dangerously short supply nationwide. The American Red Cross is calling on people to donate. “We’re in a dire strait in terms of our blood inventory,” said Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer with the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Perhaps the most critical shortage we have experienced in over a decade.” The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis. Dangerously low blood supply levels are threatening patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions. “We’re putting doctors in a position where they have to make the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
