After this week's brief warmup allowed some of what little snow we had on the ground to melt a bit, it looks like we're about to get it all back...and then some. So far this winter season, Waterloo has received just under eight inches of snow...and we could possibly get that much (or more) with Winter Storm Izzy, as this storm system has so lovingly been named by the Weather Channel.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO