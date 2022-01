Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is up 3.15% in morning trading and crossed over the $100B market cap mark for the first time ever. The gain for Ford follows the news that Tesla's Cybertruck is not likely to arrive until 2023. Meanwhile, Ford (F) is set to double the production rate of its F-150 Lightning to 150,000 units this year and indicated that over 200,000 reservations are on the books for the electric pickup.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO