KHL to suspend season for a week because of virus cases

 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League says it will suspend its season for a week because of...

wtvbam.com

Ice hockey-KHL to suspend play for one week due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(Reuters) – The Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which is expected to contribute a large number players competing at next month’s Beijing Olympics, said on Wednesday it is suspending play for a week due to COVID-19 outbreaks at many clubs. The KHL said it knew of 124 positive...
HOCKEY
Habs lose to Chicago, own NHL's worst record after Cup run

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Kurashev scored 2:24 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Montreal 3-2, dropping the defending Eastern Conference champion Canadiens to dead last in the NHL. Montreal has dropped five straight and is 1-9-3 in its past 13 games. The Canadiens are 7-24-5 overall, falling behind the Arizona Coyotes for the worst record in hockey a season after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. Dominik Kubalik and Patrick Kane also scored for Chicago, which won its third in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots. Jeff Petry and Mike Hoffman scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.
NHL
Olympic champion Ledecka leads Czech team at Beijing Games

PRAGUE (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Ester Ledecka will spearhead a record number of Czech athletes at the Winter Games in Beijing. Ledecka made history at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games by becoming the first person to win gold medals in both skiing and snowboarding. She will defend both of those titles next month and also compete in the downhill. Ledecka is among 113 Czechs named by the Czech Olympic Committee. Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci will lead the hockey team in Beijing. Current NHL players won't participate in the Olympics.
SPORTS
In vaccination battles, pro athletes become proxy players

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Athletes have been put at center court of arguments over COVID vaccines. The NFL's Aaron Rodgers, the NBA's Kyrie Irving, and tennis's Novak Djokovic, have each become cultural touchstones in the cultural controversy. Robert Hayashi, a professor at Amherst College, says it's part of a historic trend where Americans look to "sports to give us an answer or clarify issues in the larger culture.” Mark Harvey, a professor who studies celebrity influence on culture, says opinions around vaccines have become so solidified that it's unlikely famous athletes have a significant effect on whether an average person gets vaccinated.
NFL
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton, ppd. Saturday's Games. Nashville at Boston,...
NHL
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks had a surprisingly easy time defeating the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) posted his third triple-double of the season and the Bucks led 77-38 at halftime en route to a 118-99 rout of the Warriors. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his 28th career triple-double.
NFL
Sinitsina, Katsalapov take lead in ice dance at Euro champs

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the lead in the ice dance competition at the European figure skating championships after the rhythm dance. Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 87.89 points to stay ahead of Russian teamamtes Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin with 86.45. Italian pair Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are in third place with 83.35 points. Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are staying away from the event to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus before next month’s Olympics.
THEATER & DANCE
Kilde edges Odermatt in duel for World Cup downhill win

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — The rivalry between Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Marco Odermatt emerged again in a World Cup downhill. Kilde edged Odermatt by 0.19 seconds to win one day after his Swiss friend had won a super-G in another duel on the storied Lauberhorn hill. Beat Feuz was 0.30 behind the Norwegian winner in third. Kilde’s second downhill win of the season earned him 100 points and lifted him to the top of the season-long discipline standings. The 2020 overall World Cup champion still barely cut the gap on Odermatt in the overall standings.
SPORTS

