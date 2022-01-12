ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Juice Wrld’s Mother Opens Up About Late Son’s Support System: ‘I Think People Had Their Own Agendas’

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFsoZ_0djcb6Vl00

Juice Wrld’s mother sat down for an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show” about her son’s death and the people around him who enabled his prolific drug use.

Rapper Juice Wrld died of oxycodone and codeine poisoning in December 2019 at a Chicago airport.

While his death was an immense tragedy, a recent documentary, “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” premiered on HBO Max about the star’s music journey shed light on his addiction struggles… and many questioned how his team could have sat back and allowed the star to descend so far into his addiction.

“I just felt like his best interest wasn’t being looked out for. I think people had their own agendas,” said Carmela Wallace. “I think they liked the lifestyle. And they were young too, so I have to give them that.” Wallace said.

“They’re young so they don’t see things the way we would see it, but I just think that he just didn’t have the people in place to just tell him to stop or to know [what was really wrong]. He just didn’t have that support system in place.”

There has long been a discussion about record labels and handlers enabling and even supporting their artist’s addictions. In the documentary, nearly everybody around Juice Wrld shared his love of drugs. Even the person filming the documentary accepted drugs from the rapper.

Wallace says she knew that he would die if her son did not get help soon.

“I was very honest with him about my fear. I remember there was an incident when I was done working and I was doing errands and I said, ‘I want to put on one of his songs.’ This one particular day, I was listening to a song [‘Maze’] and I just began to weep,” she said.

Wallace added, “I just wept and this was months before his death. I was so scared and I told him that. I shared my experience with him. I told him, ‘If you ever die like that, it would change my life forever. I just wouldn’t be the same.’ I just could not stop the tears [when listening to the song] because I knew ultimately the end of that is either you get help or you’re not gonna make it.”

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD's Mother "Wept" When Listening To "Maze" Before His Death

Juice WRLD's death in December 2019 has still been one of the most impactful passings in hip-hop since. Considering that his music told dark tales of drug addiction and depression, and that drugs ultimately cost him his life, it all felt very preventable. Earlier that year in March, Juice released...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Juice WRLD's Mother Appears in First Interview About Her Son Since His Death in 2019

For the first time since the untimely death of her son in 2019, Juice WRLD‘s mother has spoken out about the incident. Fans were given a inside glimpse of Juice’s life prior to his overdose in HBO’s Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. His mother, Carmella Wallace, recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss the events leading up to his death, as well as his legacy. When it came to his struggles and addiction, Wallace felt as if the people who surrounded him did not have Juice’s best interest at heart, “I think people had their own agendas and they liked the lifestyle. And they were young too, so I have to give them that. They’re young so they don’t see things the way we would see it but I think that he just didn’t have the people in place to tell him to stop or to know [what was really wrong]. He just didn’t have that support system in place.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juice Wrld
hotnewhiphop.com

Juice WRLD's Mom Condemns His Enablers: "People Had Their Own Agendas"

For the first time since his tragic passing back in December 2019, Juice Wrld's mother has sat down for her first television interview. The rapper's friends and collaborators have repeatedly come forward with memories and stories of their times with Juice, but his mother has opted to keep her commentary focused on pushing forward his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Juice WRLD’s Mother Reveals He Was ‘Ready to Get Help’ Before Fatal Overdose

Carmella Wallace, the mother of late rapper Juice WRLD, has given her first interview about her son following the 2019 overdose that led to his death at age 21. On Tuesday, Wallace appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss Juice — real name Jarad Anthony Higgins — his struggles with addiction and his desire to get better, despite being surrounded by peers who she believes enabled his bad habits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
92.9 NIN

Juice Wrld’s Mom Addresses His “Inner Circle” Enablers, Says Juice’s Best Interests Weren’t Being Looked Out For

Two years after Juice Wrld's death, the late rapper's mother addresses his "inner circle" who she felt were enablers and not looking out for her son’s best interests. Juice's mom, Carmela Wallace, appeared on The Tamron Hall Show, which aired on Tuesday (Jan. 11), to reflect on the death of her son, who died of an accidental drug overdose on Dec. 8, 2019, and to share a message to parents on talking to their children about drugs.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Juice WRLD's Mom Talks To "Tamron Hall" About Red Flags In His Music

This week “Tamron Hall” has an especially tough episode, featuring Carmela Wallace, the mother of late musician Juice WRLD. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Tuesday’s (1/11) episode where Carmela Wallace opens up about how listening to one of her son’s songs opened her eyes to the gravity of his struggles — months before his death. She specifically says she was listening to his song “Maze” and the lyrical contents had her weeping. She says she expressed her concerns to her son. Check out the clip below:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence Over Her and Kim Kardashian's Former Business Manager Angie Kukawski's Shocking Murder

Nicki Minaj posted a heartbreaking tribute to the former business manager that she shared with Kim Kardashian. Angie Kukawski's body was found inside her abandoned vehicle last week. Her boyfriend has since been arrested for the brutal murder. Article continues below advertisement. After learning about the shocking details surrounding the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Kash Doll Gives Birth to Baby Boy / Shares Name & First Look

Congratulations are in order for rapper Kash Doll!. Because the rapper has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Taking to social media, the femcee (who has also added actress to her list of hustles in recent times), announced the arrival of her first child – Kashton Prophet Richardson.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy