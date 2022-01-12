Juice Wrld’s Mother Opens Up About Late Son’s Support System: ‘I Think People Had Their Own Agendas’

Juice Wrld’s mother sat down for an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show” about her son’s death and the people around him who enabled his prolific drug use.

Rapper Juice Wrld died of oxycodone and codeine poisoning in December 2019 at a Chicago airport.

While his death was an immense tragedy, a recent documentary, “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” premiered on HBO Max about the star’s music journey shed light on his addiction struggles… and many questioned how his team could have sat back and allowed the star to descend so far into his addiction.

“I just felt like his best interest wasn’t being looked out for. I think people had their own agendas,” said Carmela Wallace. “I think they liked the lifestyle. And they were young too, so I have to give them that.” Wallace said.

“They’re young so they don’t see things the way we would see it, but I just think that he just didn’t have the people in place to just tell him to stop or to know [what was really wrong]. He just didn’t have that support system in place.”

There has long been a discussion about record labels and handlers enabling and even supporting their artist’s addictions. In the documentary, nearly everybody around Juice Wrld shared his love of drugs. Even the person filming the documentary accepted drugs from the rapper.

Wallace says she knew that he would die if her son did not get help soon.

“I was very honest with him about my fear. I remember there was an incident when I was done working and I was doing errands and I said, ‘I want to put on one of his songs.’ This one particular day, I was listening to a song [‘Maze’] and I just began to weep,” she said.

Wallace added, “I just wept and this was months before his death. I was so scared and I told him that. I shared my experience with him. I told him, ‘If you ever die like that, it would change my life forever. I just wouldn’t be the same.’ I just could not stop the tears [when listening to the song] because I knew ultimately the end of that is either you get help or you’re not gonna make it.”