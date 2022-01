The BBC has reported that Vodafone and EE are delaying the reintroduction of EU roaming charges. Vodafone will now bring the charges in at the end of January, instead of January 6, and EE says it’s planning to introduce the charges in March, rather than January as it had originally planned. Three is the other network that has said it will bring back charges but it doesn’t plan to do so until May.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO