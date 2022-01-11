ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL offseason: Important dates for the Giants

By John Fennelly
 5 days ago
With another dismal season now behind them, fans of the New York Giants are turning their focus to 2022.

The NFL released their “2022 important dates calendar” last week — many of which will exclude the Giants — but here are some that should be of interest.

January 22

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Jeff Fisher and Marvin Lewis will serve as the game’s head coaches.

January 28

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

The HBCU Combine at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. More than 40 prospects are slated to attend.

February 3

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 5

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium: Mobile, Alabama.

The Giants’ main source of college recruiting in recent years. That could change if a new general manager and front office are in place by then. Giants fans are hoping that is the case.

February 14

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Waiver system begins for 2022.

The Giants will have a high waiver pick, possibly in the top five, and beginning on this day, they can begin putting bids for players that hit the waiver wire.

Again, they’ve been high up in the order for the better part of the last decade, so don’t get too excited.

February 19

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

March 1-7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

March 8

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

4:00 p.m. ET on this date is the deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

The period begins on February 22 but there aren’t a lot of candidates for the Giants to use either tag on this year. Evan Engram, Jabrill Peppers, Will Hernandez and Lorenzo Carter are all impending free agents but they’d be crazy to tag any one of them at this point.

March 16

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Based on several websites’ projections, the Giants won’t have a ton of cap space come April as they have over $200 million in salary commitments for 2022 and the cap is going to be around $207 million.

A lot can change between now and then but whoever inherits this mess is in for a real challenge. They are a bottom-10 team with a top-10 salary structure. Not a good place to be.

April 18

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

Of course, if Joe Judge is let go, this date changes to April 4. But assuming the Giants retain Judge, this is the date they would begin the offseason workouts.

The Giants are going to hire a new general manager and maybe even a new president of football operations. The problem for Giants fans is that person, or persons, would likely be encouraged by ownership to retain Judge.

April 28-30

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Currently the Giants hold the fifth overall selection in the first round. They also have the Bears’ pick, which is seventh overall.

They have nine picks in the upcoming draft and depending on who is making those picks will determine the team’s ability to escape the bottom floor the NFC East.

May 6-9 or May 13-16

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie minicamp will open for NFL teams and the Giants. After the three-day rookie minicamp, the team will take a brief break before the full-team minicamp opens.

