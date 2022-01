Apple has purged several copycat versions of the word-guessing sensation Wordle from its App Store, after several developers attempted to monetise its popularity.The website-only game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who originally made it for his word game-loving partner.He released it to the public for free in October, and despite its viral success said he has no intention of making any money from it.At least one developer approached him in an attempt to license the game for an app, but the offer was turned down. Zack Shakked went ahead and released his own version of the game...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO