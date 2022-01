A 56-year-old man was stricken with a heart attack, but paramedics allegedly refused to enter the acute-care facility where he was taken, out of fear of COVID-19. Police bodycam video shows a cop going into the facility in California while paramedics remain outside. The officer pushed the man’s bed — which had no wheels — down the hall while nurses continued doing chest compressions. Paramedics claimed there was a state law that kept them from entering, but no such law is in place.

