ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump abruptly ends NPR interview

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353ftQ_0djcXf3900

( The Hill ) — NPR is reporting that former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview after being pressed on his repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

The network said it had tried to conduct an interview with Trump for six years, but the former president had declined until Tuesday evening. The interview was planned to last 15 minutes, it added. However, Trump reportedly ended it after nine minutes when he was pressed on his claims about the 2020 election and questioned about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Trump quickly got off the phone after being questioned about whether his claims of election fraud inspired the Capitol attack, NPR said.

Throughout the interview, Trump reportedly pushed for his fellow Republicans to support his claims and views that the election in 2020 was rigged.

NPR said it asked Trump about a quote from his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani , shortly after the election. “This is not a fraud case,” Giuliani told a judge at the time.

The network also noted the fact that multiple judges, many of whom Trump appointed, ruled against him.

“It was too early to ask for fraud and to talk about fraud. Rudy said that, because of the fact it was very early with the — because that was obviously at a very, very — that was a long time ago. The things that have found out have more than bore out what people thought and what people felt and what people found,” Trump replied.

Before abruptly ending the interview, Trump could not cite evidence of any widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the network reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Jan. 6 committee request interview, records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, shifting their investigation a top ally of former President Donald Trump in Congress. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy, R-Calif., provide information to the nine-member […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

Burlington man accused of breaking into over a dozen vehicles

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was arrested and is accused of breaking into over a dozen vehicles, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Daequeon Lamont Vaughn, 26, of Burlington, was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation started in November into multiple breaking and entering of motor vehicles. On Tuesday, the BPD […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

Trump calls McConnell a "loser" before hanging up on NPR host

Former President Trump abruptly cut short an interview with NPR on Tuesday after being pressed about his false, baseless claims of election fraud in 2020 and lambasting Republicans who have spoken out against them. Why it matters: The interview once again highlights the extent to which Trump is willing to...
POTUS
Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee broaches witness tampering and Trump

A few weeks ago, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) floated a specific crime she suggested President Donald Trump might have committed that day: “corruptly” obstructing or attempting to obstruct an “official proceeding” — that is, Congress’s counting of electoral votes. On...
POTUS
Washington Post

Judge challenges Trump claim of ‘absolute immunity’ from Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge challenged Donald Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from allegations that he incited the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his attorneys asked Monday to toss out three lawsuits by Democratic House members and police officers seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries they incurred in the assault.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Election Fraud#Republicans#Wghp
MSNBC

After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

Days before the anniversary of the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol, former Trump aide Peter Navarro admitted to the plot to overturn the election on The Beat. His combative interview has made headlines around the globe, and even Trump ally Steve Bannon has weighed in, saying he and Navarro "are unreasonable" men. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the significance of Navarro's admission with former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery.Jan. 6, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Trump cancels planned Jan. 6 news conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will on Thursday mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol by honoring the bravery of law enforcement on the scene, and outlining the unfinished work the nation needs to do to strengthen its democracy, the White House said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy