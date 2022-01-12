ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What you need in the event of a medical emergency where you can advocate for yourself

By Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — This pandemic has brought personal health to the forefront of people’s minds.

It raises a lot of questions. Would your family know what to do in the event of a medical emergency if you couldn’t speak for yourself?

In this week’s Successful Aging, Linda Pritchett discusses the important documents you’ll need to make sure your interests are represented.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here .

