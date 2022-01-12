'Best player available' should NOT be an option for Falcons in NFL draft

The Atlanta Falcons held their season wrap-up interviews with the media on Tuesday and among the comments made by Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith were the general plans for the draft. They caught some headlines.

While some teams may be in a position that allows them to draft via the best-player-available philosophy, the Falcons are not one of them.

The Falcons have quite a few deficiencies, including the secondary and the offensive line. But one is more glaring than the rest: the pass-rush problems.

The Falcons had 17 sacks on the entire season, fewest in the entire league. It won't matter how good the secondary is if they have to cover for eight seconds

Despite the need for a pass rush, NFL draft analyst Vinnie Iyer, who writes for The Sporting News, currently has the Falcons mocked to take an All-American safety.

While there might be quite a few players the Falcons have graded higher than whomever the top available pass-rusher is when the eighth pick comes around, it seems not drafting a pass-rusher goes against what DC Dean Pees has publicly identified as the team's top issue defensively.

To hear all of Vinnie Iyer's comments, click here .

Listen to Atlanta sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Falcons team gear