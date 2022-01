Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have offered up our best look yet at Pokémon Legends: Arceus with a whopping 13 minute+ gameplay video. The footage covers similar ground to the Japanese overview last week, but goes into even more depth as to what we can expect when the game arrives in 2 short weeks. They include a look at some of the features of the Hisui region. and environments like the Obsidian Fieldlands. You’ll be able to nab plenty of useful resources here. You and your Pokémon can grab these, and you’ll use them to craft items to help on your journey.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO