There was a time, somewhere around the PS3 and Xbox 360 that we, as a community of like-minded hobbyists, decided that a bigger game world=better game. Back then were the heady days of Ubisoft’s first forays into giant game worlds as a marketing plan. Assassin’s Creed II was massive. You didn’t know you wanted to see like, all of Italy, until you played that game. The collectathon of our youths was being reborn as “serious games”, where it wasn’t goofy to collect every piece of every mcguffin to fully complete a game. I’m going to explain, in my own weird way, why I think Days Gone may have been the death knell of the giant open-world game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO