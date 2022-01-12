ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NXT HITS & MISSES 1/11: Styles vs. Waller, Quinn vs. Escobar, Grimes vs. Kemp, Boa vs. Sikoa, Enofe & Blade vs. Gacy & Harland, Pirotta, Choo & Hartwell vs. Catanzaro, Karter & Miller,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Legado del Fantasma) vs. XYON QUINN. For weeks now, we’ve watched as Elektra Lopez has meddled in Quinn’s affairs. From looking like his enemy to his love interest, we’ve been left wondering where Elektra Lopez allegiance lies. This match...

1/12 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Pete Dunne vs. Akira Tozawa, Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-Bar, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The announcers spoke highly of Ciampa and his recent NXT championship reign before the match kicked off. T-Bar backed Ciampa up against the ropes but Ciampa would not be intimidated, smacking T-Bar away from him. Ciampa applied a side headlock until T-Bar lifted him off the mat and tossed him off. Ciampa landed on his feet, ducked a clothesline, then took T-Bar down with two drop kicks.
WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 1/10: Alpha Academy works as tag champs, more of the same with Edge and Miz saga, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – HIT: I am enjoying babyface Brock Lesnar. He and Paul Heyman got a more positive reaction in front of this Philadelphia crowd than last week. WWE still needed to do a better job of transitioning Heyman from the heel special council of Roman Reigns to the babyface advocate of Lesnar. But this was still a very good encounter between Lesnar and his challenger at The Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley. I got a kick out of him acting like he doesn’t know who Lashley is and his knock-knock joke. However, before the Rumble, Lashley needs to show Lesnar who he is. The stuff with the previous Hurt Business wasn’t as good as it was sort of confusing. I’m not sure what the point is of having Lashley getting cheered for beating up those losers.
VIP AUDIO 1/14 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Lita’s return and segment with Charlotte, Reigns-Seth face to face, Sami tries a stunt, Madcap vs. Kofi, Natalya vs. Aliyah, four-way tag (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins “Face to Face,” Lita’s return and her segment with Charlotte Flair, Aliyah’s Smackdown in-ring debut against Natalya, Sami Zayn tries to one-up Johnny Knoxville with a stunt, Madcap Moss vs. Kofi Kingston, a four-way tag match, and more.
1/14 AEW RAMPAGE TV RESULTS: Moynahan’s report on Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Silver & Reynolds for the AEW Tag Titles, Cole vs. Barretta, Statlander & Velvet & Hirsh vs. Bunny & Ford & Rose

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT THE PNC ARENA IN RALEIGH, N.C. Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Ricky Starks. – The opening of Rampage aired. Excalibur welcomed us with, “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” Excalibur was joined by Taz, Chris Jericho, and Ricky Starks.
1/12 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Punk vs. Wardlow, Hobbs vs. Martin, Sammy vs. Garcia for TNT Title, Deeb vs. Shida

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Jim Ross introduced the show as cameras panned the crowd as pyro blasted. Tony Schiavone and Excalibur hyped the line-up including Matt Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, The Acclaimed vs. Bear Country, C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow, Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and Sammy Guevara defending his newly won Interim TNT Title against Danny Garcia.
1/12 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, CM Punk vs. Wardlow, Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Adam Cole’s music hit and he came out to the arena with Red Dragon. He teased it was story time, he said 2021 was a great year for him and his friends and that 2022 would be better. He said that he has not been pinned since entering AEW, and the gang is back together and that it is a new era. Matt and Nick Jackson came out and complained that they didn’t get an invite. O’Reilly said that they didn’t need an invite them like they didn’t need their help in Jacksonville. Matt Jackson said they are the longest running tag team champions in AEW history and they want their belts back, Red Dragon said they wanted the same.
1/14 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns-Seth face-to-face, Sami’s stunt show debut to counter Knoxville, Lita visits, Aliyah vs. Natalya

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails and an on-site correspondent from Omaha. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW...
Brody King makes AEW debut on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Former ROH Tag Team Champion, Brody King, made his AEW debut this week on Dynamite. King appeared in the ring after the Penta and Matt Hardy match. Penta defeated Hardy and then cut a promo on Malaki Black. The lights went out and Black appeared in the ring and attacked Penta. The Varsity Blonds ran down to make the save and got the upper hand on Black. As Black was beat down, he laughed before the lights went out again. When they came back on King stood in the ring and then destroyed Penta and The Varsity Blonds.
FREE PODCAST 1/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Moynahan: Punk dominated by Wardlow, Britt and Cole united on camera, Hangman-Archer, Brodie King, live callers, emails (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Patrick Moynahan, host of the new PWTorch Dailycast’s weekly “’90s Pastcast” show along with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent (Jonny Fairplay!). They discuss the on-air acknowledgment of the Adam Cole-Britt Baker relationship, the return of Lance Archer attacking “Hangman” Adam Page, the C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow match including AEW’s choice of finish, and much more on a densely packed episode.
More New Japan talent announced for Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... More New Japan talent is headed to Impact Wrestling. Impact announced that G.O.D will be a part of their television tapings on January 21 and 22. Jay White will also be a part of those tapings. Matches for G.O.D and...
ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 1/12: Guevara vs. Starks, Shida vs. Deeb, Wardlow vs. Punk, Hobbs vs. Martin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Championship. “Captain” Shawn Dean defeated MJF via disqualification when CM Punk purposely attacked Dean. Wardlow defeated Antonio Zambrano. Jade Cargill defeated...
Jon Moxley return to the ring officially announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Jon Moxley will return to the ring at GCW’s The Wrld on GCW show from the Hammerstein Ballroom. Moxley will face Homicide for the GCW World Championship. The company officially announced the news on Friday night. Moxley has been...
ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 1/14 (Spoiler-Free): Cole vs. Beretta, Statlander & Velvet & Hirsh vs. The Bunny & Ford & Nyla, Spears vs. Everett, Jurassic Express vs. Dark Order, A Look at Rosa vs. Martinez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. Adam Cole defeated Jake Atlas. Atlas injured...
AEW star reveals inspiration for character

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Malaki Black’s inspiration for his AEW character came from his family roots growing up. In an interview with CBS Sports, Black spoke about his AEW character and where the basis from it came from. “I’m big into tattoo culture,”...
New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
NJPW Strong “Nemesis” lineup announced for this weekend, Jonah in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... NJPW has announced the NJPW Strong “Nemesis” lineup for Jan. 15. The show will air live on NJPW and Fite.tv in English and Japanese. The main event will see Jonah vs. David Finlay. The entire lineup for the...
