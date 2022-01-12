ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

#BREAKING Tuukka Rask Contract Now Officially Official.

letsgobruins.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey tried to make it a bit suspensfull however deep down inside we all knew it would happen. Tuukka Rask is officially a member of the Boston Bruins again. The Bruins and Rask's agent tried to say...

www.letsgobruins.net

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Brad Marchand Reveals Details Of Nose Injury.

It was a brutal scene earlier this week but something that forward Brad Marchand turned into another All-Star performance. During the opening period between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, Marchand took a high stick from Nic Dowd that knocked him out of the game for a little bit. Marchand...
NHL
nbcboston.com

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named to NHL All-Star Roster, Brad Marchand Snubbed

Bergeron named to All-Star roster, Marchand snubbed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Patrice Bergeron may be the lone Boston Bruins representative in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Bergeron was named to the Atlantic Division roster for his third career All-Star selection. Surprisingly, he wasn't selected alongside any of his...
NHL
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Tuukka Rask
letsgobruins.net

Report: Bruins Targeting Forward Max Domi.

We've heard consistently that the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney are looking to improve both their blue line and top 6. They just improved their goalie situation as they brought back goalie Tuukka Rask. We've heard some names thrown around and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has just brought...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
NHL
#Pto#G Tuukka Rask
letsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Lose Key Defenseman To COVID List.

Some tough news for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Just a couple of minutes before puck drop the Bruins announced that they've lost a key defenseman to COVID. Matt Grzelcyk has been placed in COVID protocol along with a team staff member. A tough break for the Bruins as...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Get Two Back From COVID And Call Up Two More.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a bunch of roster moves on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that both Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek have been removed from COVID-19 protocol and are now eligible to skate with the team. Assistant coach Kevin Dean has also cleared protocol. Sweeney also...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Vintage Tuukka Rask felt ‘at home’ in 2022 debut

Thursday night was not like most nights at TD Garden for Bruins lifer Tuukka Rask. “You know, it was [emotional],” the 34-year-old Rask said of his 2022 debut. “It was very much out of the normal, I guess, the way I was feeling before the game. It was great to see the fans’ support. The best fans.”
NHL
bostonnews.net

Bruins' Tuukka Rask ready to return vs. Flyers

Goaltender Tuukka Rask is set to make his long-awaited return when the Boston Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night seeking their seventh victory in eight games since the holiday break. A free agent, Rask rejoined the Bruins on a one-year, $1 million contract on Tuesday after recovering from...
NHL
NHL
Boston Bruins
Yardbarker

David Pastrnak notches his 11th career NHL hat trick

It might have been a slow start for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic, but over the last week, he has been heating up. On Thursday, Pastrnak notched his 11th career National Hockey League hat trick as the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. In his last four games, Pastrnak now has seven goals and one assist for eight points.
NHL
Fear The Fin

Atlantic Division Weekly: Tuukka Rask is back

The Boston Bruins have been without their starting goaltender all season. It was unclear if Tuukka Rask would be returning to the club after he had hip surgery during the off-season. He was able to return to the ice this week, facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a big game all around for the B’s.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruins Defensemen Steven Kampfer, David Warsofsky Named To Team USA

A trio of former Boston Bruins will represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Defensemen Steven Kampfer, who played parts of five NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, and David Warsofsky, who played for the team from 2013-2015, on Thursday were announced as members of Team USA. Forward Kenny Agostino, who currently is in the KHL, also is on the team.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL

