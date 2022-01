Michigan-based battery startup company Our Next Energy has produced a battery prototype with a range above 750 miles. The range is higher than what all-electric models currently offer. The battery is seen as a gamechanger as the world transitions towards green energy vehicles. Green energy has also been an attractive investment and has delivered strong returns over the last two years. Is Our Next Energy publicly traded and does it have stock?

