The Little Mrs. FGG: Spilling the Beans: A Ripley coffee guide

A new year, a new page. We have baked, sifted, roasted and toasted our way through all the holidays and here we are at the beginning again. I am starting the year on a grateful note. The past two years have brought many changes. Among them, a heightened awareness of where our food comes from: the people that grow it, pick it, move it, store it and sell it. It takes a lot of effort to put the food on our plates and we appreciate that on a greater level than ever before. Along with many of you, I have pretty much been in my kitchen non-stop for the past 2 years. Together, we have cooked many meals and washed even more dishes. We have ordered meals out, and when we do, even something as simple as the Burgerville drive-thru is special again. I have marveled at how perfectly some restaurants have nailed the whole to-go experience. From the careful packaging, to the well-prepared entrées, they are paying attention to detail, and they are doing it deliciously. And then, there’s the sharing. Whether you have cooked for someone else, or someone cooks for you, anything made at home and shared has taken on a special sweetness. The food just tastes better. We savor it more and enjoy it. Those deliveries are precious and mean more than ever right now. Keep ‘em coming.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO