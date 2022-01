If any further proof were needed that Donald Trump is the dominant force in his party, just look at the latest maneuver by Lindsey Graham. Graham, who said awful things about Trump when he ran against him but later became a golfing buddy and confidant, is a leading evangelist for a GOP led by the former president. Trump has declared rhetorical war on Mitch McConnell, calling him a "loser" and "old crow," among other epithets.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO