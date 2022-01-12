ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Research could help extend EV battery life by 30%, slow degradation

By Stephen Edelstein
Green Car Reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University claim to have found a method to "revitalize" lithium-ion batteries, potentially extending their useful lifespan by nearly 30%. The research points to a novel way to slow battery degradation. As lithium-ion batteries rack up charge/discharge cycles,...

www.greencarreports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
insideevs.com

Is It Really Cheaper To Fuel An EV Versus A Gas Car?

Charging an electric car will likely cost significantly less than filling up an ICE car with gasoline or diesel. But, how much can you save, and why is it cheaper to run on electrons than liquid fuel?. Before looking at the price comparison, it's essential to understand that the lower...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
mining.com

Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Battery#Lithium Ion Battery#Gm#Solid State Battery#Ev#Stanford University#Nmc
makeuseof.com

Why Tesla Is Recalling Half a Million Electric Vehicles

Tesla is making headlines yet again. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has uncovered two more dangerous deficiencies in two different Tesla electric vehicles: the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model S. We've got the details. Is your own Tesla car included in this recall?. Tesla Model S and...
CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Whether It's Actually Cheaper to Switch to an Electric Vehicle Or Not—and How the Costs Break Down

With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Tesla
CleanTechnica

Hyundai Home: Electric Car, Rooftop Solar, Battery Storage, & An EV Charger All In One Package

Hyundai is on the verge of creating a complete concierge service for its electric vehicle customers. Called Hyundai Home, it will be a one stop shopping experience that will allow people to buy an electric car, get a charger installed, add solar panels to the roof, and even install a residential battery storage unit, all without doing anything but ticking a few boxes in consultation with a Hyundai representative. In theory, the cost can all be rolled into one monthly payment.
CARS
insideevs.com

How Did Tesla Overcome 'Chip Shortage' While Rivals Struggled

The automotive industry, among most global industries these days, has been up against supply shortages that have made it next to impossible to meet production and delivery goals. Meanwhile, Tesla has been breaking records every quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Tesla produced nearly 306,000 electric cars and delivered...
ECONOMY
CNET

VinFast wants to build a US battery plant, report says

VinFast is clearly on the move following reservations opening for its first two electric cars meant for sale in the US. According to the company's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy, the carmaker wants to build a battery and battery cell factory locally in the US, too. The executive told Reuters in an interview published Thursday the decision comes as VinFast is moving to only sell electric cars by the end of this year.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022

It felt like 2021 was the year of the EV crossover. Tesla’s Model Y quietly dethroned its Model 3 sedan as the best-selling electric car in the U.S. Three new entrants jumped into the top 5 EV sellers: the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevy Bolt EUV. Perhaps it should not surprise us because Americans love their crossover SUVs.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Capacities Revealed!

We've known for some time that Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is going to offer two battery sizes, a standard-range battery and an extended-range battery. Take a guess as to which one delivers more driving range. Okay, that sass out of the way, we can finally report what those battery sizes will be, thanks to a livestreamed Ford event outlining the Lightning's details this week that was quickly seized on by F150gen14 forum members.
CARS
Wired UK

The 18 Best EVs Coming in 2022

Despite a pandemic, global chip shortages, and months of stop-start Covid restrictions, the interest in electric cars continues to grow. Such was the fascination that, in a year that hit other retail sectors hard, global sales of EVs increased in the first half of 2021 by 168 percent compared to 2020, with 2.65 million vehicles sold. Compare this to internal combustion sales: In 2020, the worldwide automobile market dropped by 16 percent.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy