Tan France predicts these fashion trends will take off in 2022

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvpLc_0djcOPGq00
Tan France shared his tips for getting 2022 off to a stylish start. WireImage

Tan France certainly has an eye for trends, but he feels some fads should stay in the past.

The “Queer Eye” fashion expert told Page Six Style he’s not here for the return of jelly sandals — “They’re just not cute at all, in my opinion” — or low-rise jeans, which have been embraced by stars like Irina Shayk and Dua Lipa.

“I know they were on the September runways, for Spring 2022, but I’d love for the trend to stop before it even gets started,” he quipped of the latter look.

“We all made that mistake in the early 2000s, and it’s something we should have learned from. It was a rough one.”

Having welcomed son Ismail in August 2021, the style whiz — who’s partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities to help support families with sick or injured children — said he’s “currently prioritizing comfort over fashion” when it comes to his own closet.

“I’m now wearing clothes with more stretch, or just looser in general, so I can pick him up, play with him, change him and bathe him more easily,” he said. “I hope to go back to ‘impractical’ style when he’s a little older.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSL3Q_0djcOPGq00
“We want everyone to feel like they can just focus on their child’s health, [and] RMHC offers an amazing service to families in need,” France told us.

Still, France acknowledged, the new year is a “great time” to refresh one’s wardrobe.

“I’d suggest starting out by incorporating a few statement items instead of [going for] a complete overhaul,” he advised. “That way, it still feels like you, and not like you’re wearing a costume.”

Need some ideas? Below, the three trends France predicts will be big news in 2022.

Miniskirt suits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EvYH_0djcOPGq00
Kristen Stewart made a splash in a Chanel miniskirt suit at the fashion house’s runway show in October 2021.

“We saw [these on] the runways of Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu, Alberta Ferretti, Bottega Veneta and many more,” France said.

Personally, I love this look styled down — with a sneaker or chunky boot, [and] with a casual top or tee underneath. But for high glam, I also love no shirt underneath, heavy jewelry and a heel. So chic.”

Texture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08loG9_0djcOPGq00
Stars like Dua Lipa have been bringing back the ’90s popcorn top.

“Great texture moments are usually set aside for fall and winter, but I love all of the texture coming in for spring from the likes of Marine Serre, Dries Van Noten and Acne,” the style guru shared.

“Try something creative, like a skirt that begs to be touched, or a crop top reminiscent of the late-’90s crinkle tops. For a balanced look, make the rest of your look a little more refined. But to make statement, I say double down. Go head-to-toe texture and lean into this hot trend.”

Sheer everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yc0pI_0djcOPGq00
You don’t have to be on the red carpet (à la Kendall Jenner) to rock a sheer look.

“Yes, I know the sheer trend has been around for a while now, but it’s picking up steam and likely not stopping anytime soon,” France said.

“It’s a daring look, so if you’re a little more modest, I’d suggest layering it over something like a cami or tank, or under a blazer for a teeny peek-a-boo moment. If you’re feeling bold, embrace the trend and just go with your undergarments and really make an impact … and your admirer’s day.”

