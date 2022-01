In the middle of John Collins’ explanation as to why the Hawks aren’t operating cohesively as a unit, his phone decided to pipe in. “Because we’re losing,” Collins said of why that sense of togetherness isn’t as strong as it needs to be, after the Hawks’ 115-91 loss to Miami on Wednesday. “Nobody likes to lose. Not to say that’s an excuse, but that’s why we’re not as together as we should be because it’s hard to win in this league, and we want to win as a group, and when we lose it’s easy to go this way (apart), but that’s why I continue to say we need to go this way and be together.”

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO