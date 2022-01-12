ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Team Ramsey from 'Next Level Chef'

By FOX Richmond
foxrichmond.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Kenny, Roice, Reuel, Tricia and Devonnie, the...

foxrichmond.com

FanSided

Next Level Chef Episode 1: The competition begins

With both MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen in hibernation for the winter, you would have thought Chef Gordon Ramsay would have enjoyed a little break. Some time to recharge the batteries. It turns out not so much as Sunday saw the debut of his newest series, Next Level Chef. The...
fox5atlanta.com

Local contestants compete on FOX’s “Next Level Chef”

ATLANTA - Leave it to Gordon Ramsay to take the cooking competition show to the next level. Literally. "Next Level Chef" is an all-new cooking competition series which premieres on FOX this Sunday, January 2nd. The "next level" in the title isn’t just a figure of speech — the show’s set consists of multiple physical levels, on which 15 contestants must compete in challenges that test their culinary skill and ability to adapt.
FanSided

Next Level Chef episode 2: High stakes, big consequences

After an exciting series premiere, the teams have been selected but Next Level Chef episode 2 is ready to put the chefs feet to the fire. Which team can get the perfect sear and which chef has cooked their last dish in this tri-level cooking competition?. According to FOX, Next...
fox4news.com

Mentor Nyesha Arrington explains Next Level Chef

FOX's newest cooking show Next Level Chef has three floors with three different kitchens and one platform of ingredients. One of the two mentors on the show, Nyesha Arrington, talks to Good Day about how the competition works. A quarter of a million dollar prize is at stake.
FanSided

Next Level Chef: Important takeaways from the season premiere

As Next Level Chef debuted on FOX, the Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington led culinary competition did more than set itself apart through its innovative format. During the fast-paced hour-long show, viewers had a treasure trove of delicious finds to discover. With a season premiere, the tone for...
tvseriesfinale.com

Next Level Chef: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will rise to the top in the first season of the Next Level Chef TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Next Level Chef is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Next Level Chef here.
FanSided

Next Level Chef episode 3: Just a little pasta among friends

After the first contestant was sent home last week, Next Level Chef episode 3 takes on an Italian dinner. While this food theme is quite broad, it will be interesting to see which of the contestants take a rustic turn or elevate some humble ingredients. As one team says that’s amore, one more contestant will be dismissed from the FOX culinary competition.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Next Level Chef’ On Fox and Hulu, Where Gordon Ramsay Challenges Teams Of Chefs To Cook In Kitchens Both Great And Terrible

We always imagine reality show producers sitting around a conference table trying to find new wrinkles for formats that are now decades old. Whoever had the fever dream that helped create Next Level Chef — maybe brought on by not-so-fresh sushi, maybe by a viewing of the Netflix horror movie The Platform — should get credit for taking the cooking competition format and putting it in multiple kitchens. One kitchen is awesome, one is functional, and another is terrible. How cool is that? But what actually will make or break the show are its mentors: Gordon Ramsay, Nysesha Arrington and Richard Blais.
tvseriesfinale.com

Amazing Race, Next Level Chef, The Conners, Chicago Fire, Batwoman

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 ratings — New episodes: The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, The Chase, Next Level Chef, I Can See Your Voice, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Amazing Race, and Good Sam. Reruns: Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Note: If...
Mashed

Next Level Chef's Biggest Cooking Challenge Is The Kitchen Itself

Gordon Ramsay's latest television show "Next Level Chef" challenges 15 contestants to take their cooking skills to the literal next level. Participants will compete in a set composed of three stacked kitchens, each one more advanced and enhanced than the one beneath it, for a prize of $250,000 (via Parade).
bluemountaineagle.com

Master chef: meet the Marietta 3-year-old cooking prodigy

Working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic changed life for a lot of people. For Marietta’s Heloise Ahoure, it meant being at home with her daughter, Kensli, who was 1 ½ years old in March 2020 and is now 3. Kensli would follow Heloise around, curious about everything...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Gets Post-NFC Championship Spot After ‘Monarch’ Delay

After new country music drama Monarch was pushed to the fall 2022, Fox has found the show to air in the post-NFC Championship Game spot on Sunday, January 30: Next Level Chef. Gordon Ramsay’s culinary competition series will air at 10/9c following the football, with an episode that sees Ramsay and his fellow mentors, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, serving up a Sunday Brunch challenge.
Distractify

Starring on Gordon Ramsay's New Show 'Next Level Chef' Is Totally Possible –– Here's How

A lot of people love watching cooking shows about amateur chefs who don’t exactly know what they’re doing in the kitchen. At the same time, cooking shows about professional chefs who have a series of impressive recipes perfectly memorized are just as enticing to watch for food-lovers everywhere! Gordon Ramsay is behind a brand-new Fox series called Next Level Chef, which happens to be the perfect blend of all these ideas.
styleblueprint.com

Meet Chef Jennifer Lyne of BHAM’s Tasting TBL

The pandemic laid a hard smack on the Manhattan restaurant industry, but Chef Jennifer Lyne (with husband Tyler — also a chef — by her side) thrived by mixing just the right amount of creativity with equal parts flexibility and genius. Her pivot has been an enviable thing of beauty and has taken her from a world of catering for clients that included Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop parties, Serena Williams’ wedding, and Lela Rose’s epic house parties to an entirely new version of her culinary career — but this time, in Birmingham, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

