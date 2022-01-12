Meet Team Ramsey from 'Next Level Chef'

With both MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen in hibernation for the winter, you would have thought Chef Gordon Ramsay would have enjoyed a little break. Some time to recharge the batteries. It turns out not so much as Sunday saw the debut of his newest series, Next Level Chef. The...
Only one man has more TV shows than Guy Fieri, and that's Gordon Bleepin' Ramsay. And now, the Scottish Swearing Machine finally has a connection to The Greatest City In West Texas thanks to a Lubbock-based chef competing on Ramsay's newest TV cooking show. Lubbock chef and caterer Angie Ragan,...
ATLANTA - Leave it to Gordon Ramsay to take the cooking competition show to the next level. Literally. "Next Level Chef" is an all-new cooking competition series which premieres on FOX this Sunday, January 2nd. The "next level" in the title isn’t just a figure of speech — the show’s set consists of multiple physical levels, on which 15 contestants must compete in challenges that test their culinary skill and ability to adapt.
After an exciting series premiere, the teams have been selected but Next Level Chef episode 2 is ready to put the chefs feet to the fire. Which team can get the perfect sear and which chef has cooked their last dish in this tri-level cooking competition?. According to FOX, Next...
FOX's newest cooking show Next Level Chef has three floors with three different kitchens and one platform of ingredients. One of the two mentors on the show, Nyesha Arrington, talks to Good Day about how the competition works. A quarter of a million dollar prize is at stake.
As Next Level Chef debuted on FOX, the Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington led culinary competition did more than set itself apart through its innovative format. During the fast-paced hour-long show, viewers had a treasure trove of delicious finds to discover. With a season premiere, the tone for...
Auburn alumnus Jonathan Harrison, one of 15 chefs competing on Gordon Ramsey’s new cooking show “Next Level Chef,” survived another round of elimination this week and is headed to a fourth episode. On Episode 3, which aired Wednesday on network television, Harrison struggled in the kitchen but...
Who will rise to the top in the first season of the Next Level Chef TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Next Level Chef is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Next Level Chef here.
After the first contestant was sent home last week, Next Level Chef episode 3 takes on an Italian dinner. While this food theme is quite broad, it will be interesting to see which of the contestants take a rustic turn or elevate some humble ingredients. As one team says that’s amore, one more contestant will be dismissed from the FOX culinary competition.
We always imagine reality show producers sitting around a conference table trying to find new wrinkles for formats that are now decades old. Whoever had the fever dream that helped create Next Level Chef — maybe brought on by not-so-fresh sushi, maybe by a viewing of the Netflix horror movie The Platform — should get credit for taking the cooking competition format and putting it in multiple kitchens. One kitchen is awesome, one is functional, and another is terrible. How cool is that? But what actually will make or break the show are its mentors: Gordon Ramsay, Nysesha Arrington and Richard Blais.
Fox’s Next Level Chef starts with host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay making a claim: “Every great chef started at the bottom and worked in the toughest kitchens to level up.”. While I’m sure that statement is some chefs’ experience, it seems like a bit of an over-generalization....
Whether you watch standard television channels or you're a sucker for the Food Network, you probably know all too well how popular cooking shows are. And now, Fox has added Next Level Chef to the running list of cooking competition shows wherein you root for a hopeful up-and-coming chef to walk away with a grand cash prize.
Gordon Ramsay's latest television show "Next Level Chef" challenges 15 contestants to take their cooking skills to the literal next level. Participants will compete in a set composed of three stacked kitchens, each one more advanced and enhanced than the one beneath it, for a prize of $250,000 (via Parade).
After new country music drama Monarch was pushed to the fall 2022, Fox has found the show to air in the post-NFC Championship Game spot on Sunday, January 30: Next Level Chef. Gordon Ramsay’s culinary competition series will air at 10/9c following the football, with an episode that sees Ramsay and his fellow mentors, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, serving up a Sunday Brunch challenge.
A lot of people love watching cooking shows about amateur chefs who don’t exactly know what they’re doing in the kitchen. At the same time, cooking shows about professional chefs who have a series of impressive recipes perfectly memorized are just as enticing to watch for food-lovers everywhere! Gordon Ramsay is behind a brand-new Fox series called Next Level Chef, which happens to be the perfect blend of all these ideas.
