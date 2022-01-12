Meet Team Ramsey from 'Next Level Chef'

We always imagine reality show producers sitting around a conference table trying to find new wrinkles for formats that are now decades old. Whoever had the fever dream that helped create Next Level Chef — maybe brought on by not-so-fresh sushi, maybe by a viewing of the Netflix horror movie The Platform — should get credit for taking the cooking competition format and putting it in multiple kitchens. One kitchen is awesome, one is functional, and another is terrible. How cool is that? But what actually will make or break the show are its mentors: Gordon Ramsay, Nysesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO