Arlington, TX

Anti-vaxxer activist Kelly Canon who rallied against jabs ‘dead after Covid turned into double pneumonia’

By Frances Mulraney
The US Sun
 2 days ago
AN ANTI-VAXXER who attended a conference slamming the vaccine just a few weeks ago has died after Covid complications gave her double pneumonia.

Kelly Canon died on Monday after reportedly receiving a religious exemption from her employer to avoid getting the vaccine.

Kelly Cannon died of Covid complications on Monday Credit: Twitter/Kelly Canon
Cannon (pictured left) said she had a religious exemption Credit: Twitter/Kelly Canon

The Texas conservative had rallied against the vaccine and celebrated not having to get the jab.

Medical experts say the Covid vaccine has proven effective in reducing the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death in patients who are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine effectiveness & Omicron

Expert studies have shown that the risk of severe illness from Covid-19 is reduced by 90 percent or more among people who are fully vaccinated.

While there are breakthrough cases of Covid among people who are vaccinated, they are rare.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are highly unlikely to be hospitalized with severe or deadly symptoms from the virus.

Health officials have advised that the Omicron variant is more infectious and could lead to further breakthrough cases.

Yet the spread can be offset by all vaccinated Americans receiving a booster shot.

Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.

With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Studies have also shown that side effects from the vaccine are extremely rare.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The CDC continues to encourage Americans to get the vaccine and its booster to reduce the chances that they will catch Covid or suffer serious symptoms if they do.

Cannon had posted vaccine misinformation on her social media in the weeks leading up to her death, which was confirmed by the Arlington Republican Party on Facebook.

“Another tragedy and loss for our Republican family," the statement said.

"Our dear friend Kelly Canon lost her battle with pneumonia today.

"Kelly will be forever in our hearts as a loyal and beloved friend and Patriot. Gone way too soon We will keep her family in our prayers.”

In November, Cannon had reportedly announced on Facebook her religious exemption.

“Good news!!!!! My employer has ‘granted’ my religious exemption request,” she wrote, according to the Daily Beast.

“No jabby-jabby for me! Praise GOD!”

On her Twitter page, she had shared wild conspiracy theories including a video that claimed the coronavirus pandemic was "planned" in advance.

"We've been blatantly lied to for 2 decades," Cannon wrote in another tweet.

Her final Facebook posts were about a recent "Covid symposium,” Daily Beast reports.

She shared a speech from the December event that discouraged people from getting the vaccine, despite the advice of health experts and its proven effectiveness against Covid.

The event had been organized by God Save Our Children, “a conservative group that is fighting against the use of experimental vaccines on our children.”

COVID COMPLICATIONS

Just weeks after the symposium, Cannon was hospitalized for Covid-related pneumonia, one of the most serious complications of the virus, according to The Dallas Morning News.

As well as her outspoken vaccine stance, Cannon was well-known in Arlington for her campaign to ban red-light cameras in 2015.

They were later banned statewide.

In 2017, Canon also hit headlines when she released sexually explicit Facebook messages sent to her by then-Republican Congressman Joe Barton.

The congressman, who was married at the time, later resigned.

Some former colleagues paid tribute to Cannon after her death.

“She was smart, kind, loyal, dedicated, and a hard worker,” wrote Texas state Rep. Tony Tinderholt.

“I truly feel if it was not for her help, I would not be in the position I am in now ... for that, I am forever grateful.”

“She was a headstrong activist and a grassroots leader,” Rick Barnes, president of the Tarrant County Republican Party, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“She was just one of those types that when she wanted to get something done, she was going to stand strong on it until it came about.”

Comments / 970

DONTBEASTUPIDMAGA
3h ago

So, what good did that religious exemption do her? I think God will tell her, " I heard your prayers and had tried to save you by giving you a brain, but you chose not to use it."

Reply(16)
113
B.Kind
2d ago

Another republican death because their “freedom” to choose not not vaccinate was more important than life itself. How many did she unknowingly infect with her choice? Sad!

Reply(97)
329
Lenard Poon
1d ago

Anti vaxxers don't want to see these articles. They'd just rather stick there heads in the sand, continue to parrot each others' misconceptions and denounce those who vaccinate, ignoring numerous studies, statistics and advice of sound medical professionals qnd scientists. There definitely are some unsound ones out there trying to get publicity for themselves. Their conspiracy theories make no sense whatsoever.

Reply(42)
187
 

CBS Minnesota

After 2 Weeks In The Hospital With COVID Pneumonia, Activist Mel Reeves Encourages Others To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A long-time community activist and organizer is speaking out from his hospital bed about the importance of getting vaccinated. Mel Reeves has been in the hospital these past two weeks. He shared his story with WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman in hopes that his community takes the virus seriously and gets protected. “You know I was in a fight for my life here,” said Reeves. Since 1981, Reeves’ justice-oriented work has seen him fight for police accountability, education reform and social justice. His latest battle has been against a virus, which he says almost claimed his life. “The viral load was just rushing, it just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

California Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby has died at the age of 46 from complications due to COVID-19. Ernby, who was a Republican activist, ran for California State Assembly in 2020. While working at the District Attorney’s Office she specialized in environmental and consumer law. District Attorney Todd Spitzer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Medscape News

Stop Gloating Over COVID Deaths Among Anti-Vaxxers

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm Art Caplan. I head the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine. Have you ever heard the word schadenfreude? It's German for taking joy or pleasure in the miseries of others. Sadly, we've seen quite a bit of this taking place during the COVID-19 era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
