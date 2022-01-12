ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Sports’ ties with betting industry faces fan criticism in Germany

By Ted Orme-Claye
insidersport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prevalence of sports betting sponsorships, advertising arrangements and general media exposure has been questioned by a German football supporters’ ‘fan alliance’, Unsere Kurve (‘Our Curve’). In a statement released on Tuesday, the association issued two separate sets of demands targeting the country’s professional...

insidersport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
thedallasnews.net

Europe locks up amid Covid-19 surge

Several European nations have announced new restrictions in response to an increase in coronavirus infections. Countries across Europe are imposing restrictions on social life during the holiday season in response to a growing number of Covid-19 cases. The authorities fear hospitals could be overwhelmed by Omicron-variant patients. French Prime Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Sports Clubs#Gambling Addiction#Football Clubs#Dfb#Fc Cologne
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pep Guardiola has improved from studying ‘creative’ Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes he has become a better manager from watching his Chelsea counterpart Thomas TuchelHaving won 31 trophies in his glittering career, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is one of the preeminent managers of his generation but Tuchel famously got the better of him in last season’s Champions League final.Guardiola, 50, feels he can learn much from studying the way the 48-year-old German operates.The Spaniard said: “He is so creative, one of the few managers I learn from to become a better manager myself. He is excellent in all departments.“Since he was at Mainz,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Deadline

Paramount+ Picks Up Premier League Football Rights In Central America

Paramount+ is to air live Premier League football in Mexico and Central America from next season. Subscribers to ViacomCBS’ SVoD in the region will be able to watch 380 live matches for three seasons from 2022/23 onwards as ViacomCBS looks to bolster Paramount+’s content offering, moving beyond scripted and entertainment and into the sporting game. The three-year deal will hand Premier League coverage to Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, while Belize and the Dominican Republic take rights on a non-exclusive basis. “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the U.S. and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth,” said ViacomCBS Networks International President Raffaele Annecchino. In the U.S., CBS Sports offers local market NFL games and college football, while Paramount+ is home to Australian Football in Australia including the A-League, England’s FA Cup and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Paramount+ will launch next year in key territories such as the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy. The U.S. streamers are clearly keen to make big sporting plays as differentiators. Amazon Prime has been showing the likes of Premier League football and the U.S. Open tennis in key markets for some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
insidersport.com

AS Roma provides ‘unique’ fan experiences via REPX

AS Roma has entered into an agreement with EML Payments enabling REPX to power digital and physical payment products for fans of the Serie A side. The collaboration looks to provide ‘unique’ activations that will become available for the supporters in Europe, such as General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) virtual and physical cards.
ECONOMY
insidersport.com

Colo-Colo expands sponsor portfolio with ‘milestone’ Betsson deal

Chilean Primera División club Colo Colo has entered into a partnership with Betsson Group, incorporating the international betting and gaming operator into its suite of sponsorship partners. Under the terms of the one-year arrangement, covering the 2022 season, Betsson’s logo will feature on the top-flight club’s shirt sleeves for...
FIFA
insidersport.com

Serie A seizes digital market opportunities in Socios.com deal

Serie A has agreed a partnership with cryptocurrency platform Socios.com which will become the official partner of the Italian league. Activated tonight after the Inter Milan and Juventus tie at the San Siro, the collaboration also sees the brand named as the main sponsor of the Supercoppa Frecciarossa and Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Finals.
ECONOMY
insidersport.com

EHF dives into ‘first of its kind’ TikTok collaboration

The European Handball Federation (EHF) has announced a partnership for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 with video-focused social media platform TikTok. In what has been described as a ‘first of its kind’ deal in handball, the platform will acquire presence on LED and cube advertising in arenas throughout the whole duration of the tournament.
TV & VIDEOS
insidersport.com

Nicholas Horbaczewski: DRL crypto deal takes competition to ‘whole new dimension’

As the sports industry is beginning to grow engagement through cryptocurrency and NFTs, drone racing is also attracting attention as an emerging sector through its new techniques of engagement. Last week, the international Drone Racing League (DRL) announced a partnership with Playground Labs, focused around the launch of a play-to-earn...
VIDEO GAMES
insidersport.com

Australian Open limits numbers following rise in COVID hospitalisations

The Victorian State Government has announced that the COVIDSafe Event Plan for the 2022 Australian Open is to be amended to ensure the health and safety of fans attending Melbourne Park. From Monday, ticket sales will be paused at 50% of capacity, where a session has not already sold to...
TENNIS
insidersport.com

Man City identifies key areas of growth following COVID in 2020-21 report

Manchester City FC has reported that its ‘steady growth’ has resumed, after being interrupted by COVID-19, in the club’s annual report for 2020-21. In the season where the men’s first team finished with the Premier League title, the side saw an increase in total revenues to £569.8 million, with a profit of 2.4 million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
insidersport.com

Castore launches new kit designs for USA Rugby players

USA Rugby has revealed a partnership with sportswear brand Castore which becomes the official apparel partner for the senior Men’s and Women’s Eagles as well as all junior national teams. The six-year collaboration will see players wear their new kit from Spring this year with additional designs launching...
SPORTS
insidersport.com

FA finalises TV rights to stop bookmakers’ FA Cup broadcasts

The Football Association (FA) has announced that it is stopping bookmakers from streaming any live FA Cup matches, as the governing body finalises the sale of a new TV rights deal. For its flagship competition, the governing body aims to amend its 2017 deal that allowed sports media rights agency...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy