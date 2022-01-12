Sports’ ties with betting industry faces fan criticism in Germany

Paramount+ is to air live Premier League football in Mexico and Central America from next season. Subscribers to ViacomCBS’ SVoD in the region will be able to watch 380 live matches for three seasons from 2022/23 onwards as ViacomCBS looks to bolster Paramount+’s content offering, moving beyond scripted and entertainment and into the sporting game. The three-year deal will hand Premier League coverage to Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, while Belize and the Dominican Republic take rights on a non-exclusive basis. “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the U.S. and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth,” said ViacomCBS Networks International President Raffaele Annecchino. In the U.S., CBS Sports offers local market NFL games and college football, while Paramount+ is home to Australian Football in Australia including the A-League, England’s FA Cup and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Paramount+ will launch next year in key territories such as the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy. The U.S. streamers are clearly keen to make big sporting plays as differentiators. Amazon Prime has been showing the likes of Premier League football and the U.S. Open tennis in key markets for some time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO