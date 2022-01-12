ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is still surging and some Democrats see one culprit: Greedy companies

By Scott Horsley
WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest inflation report shows what most Americans already know: Prices are still climbing rapidly. The Labor Department said Wednesday that consumer prices in December were up 7% from a year ago — the biggest hit to family pocketbooks in about 40 years. That has many people asking...

www.wfae.org

FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
kitco.com

Gold price in neutral territory as U.S. consumers seeing inflation at 4.9% in one year

(Kitco News) - The gold market is not finding much traction even as U.S. consumers expect inflation pressures to remain elevated through 2022, according to the latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey. The preliminary survey results show that consumer sentiment dropped to 68.8, down from December’s reading of 70.0....
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – and sometimes hurts those with the least, the most. Inflation, as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is designed to track the price increases in a typical U.S. household’s basket of goods. The problem is spending bundles differ across households. For example, a family in the lowest...
US News and World Report

Fed's Barkin Says Timing and Pace of Rate Moves Will Depend on Inflation

(Reuters) -The timing and pace of interest rate increases will depend on what happens with inflation and Federal Reserve officials may need to move more "aggressively" if inflation remains elevated, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said Thursday. "The closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it...
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

