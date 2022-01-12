ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Roasek gives Cyrano de Bergerac an LGBTQ twist in debut Love Somebody

By Alamin Yohannes
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rachel Roasek was presented with the chance to give Cyrano de Bergerac a modern-day queer reimagining, she jumped at the opportunity. "The premise of Cyrano de Bergerac is a guy who loves this woman and doesn't know how to tell her, so he tells her through somebody else," Roasek says....

ew.com

