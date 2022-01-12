Rachel Roasek gives Cyrano de Bergerac an LGBTQ twist in debut Love Somebody

Join director Joe Wright, as well as cast members Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Christian), and Haley Bennett (Roxanne), for a behind-the-scenes look at the movie, as well as how transforming it into a musical played a key role in this re-imagining of the story of Cyrano de Bergerac. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn. Cyrano arrives in select theaters on January 28 and everywhere on February 11, 2022.

