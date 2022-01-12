ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mississippi State, Kentucky women's basketball postponed due to COVID-19 within MSU program

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0Wdl_0djcIEsV00
Mississippi State coach Doug Novak and the Bulldogs have rescheduled their game against Kentucky for Jan. 13 in Lexington. Austin Perryman | Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Thursday's women's basketball game between Missisippi State and No. 19 Kentucky has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the MSU program, the SEC announced Wednesday.

MSU interim head coach Doug Novak told reporters Tuesday his team was down to six available players at practice. The minimum to play is seven, according to SEC policy.

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

This is the second time this game has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to be played Jan. 3, but positive cases within the UK program forced a postponement.

Novak said the team has players who have been in quarantine as long as seven days — longer than the recommended five — but due to positive results on their tests, they have not been able to return.

Novak was hopeful the team would get negative results in time to travel to Kentucky, but that is no longer the case.

Mississippi State played and won at Alabama and against Vanderbilt last week with eight and seven players, respectively.

Mississippi State's next scheduled game is Sunday at Ole Miss.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Quarterback Has Reportedly Entered Transfer Portal

On Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost in the national title game to the Georgia Bulldogs by a final score of 33-18. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of the losses for Alabama this week. Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that former five-star linebacker Drew Sanders entered the transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
State
Alabama State
City
Starkville, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Covid#Sec#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wsau.com

Badger Women’s Hockey Postponed Due to COVID-19

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Add the Badger women’s hockey team to the list of programs that’s had their schedule impacted by COVID-19. Wisconsin’s weekend set against the University of St. Thomas has been postponed due to an outbreak of the virus within the Tommies’ program. The two sides do intent to make up the WCHA games at some point this season if conditions allow. Badger Head Coach Mark Johnson says what’s making matters worse is a difference in COVID-19 policies between the two Universities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Steven M. Sipple: Alberts just may help put Huskers on right path by invoking critical question

If you're a Nebraska football fan, you might've watched with a degree of trepidation as Georgia toppled Alabama in the national championship game Monday night. In terms of overall speed and talent, yes, Georgia and Alabama leave Nebraska in the dust, especially in their respective front sevens on defense. My heavens, those defenses close quickly on the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WREG

Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
BASKETBALL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
250
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy