Welcome to the Wednesday edition of NHL Rumors. This time we will track the latest from Evander Kane, the Arizona Coyotes, and Edmonton Oilers. Rumor: Per – Pierre LeBrun TSN. According to Lebrun, Evander Kane is now an unrestricted free agent free to sign with the team of his choice. He will be getting just a one-year deal for the remainder of the season in the $1.5 – $2 million range. How soon could this happen? Perhaps as soon as this week according to Gord Miller.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO