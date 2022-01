Fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest this week, and that means an avalanche of reports from the financial services sector. With the bank earnings party getting started on Friday, investors might want to consider the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF). The $519.3 million RYF could be an interesting earnings season idea because while bank stocks soared last year, helped by talk that the Federal Reserve is heading toward multiple interest rate hikes this year, that’s not a guarantee that all bank stocks will hit the ball out of the park this earnings season.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO